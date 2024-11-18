Shifting trends in funeral planning and end-of-lifee attitudes

Recent research has uncovered significant changes in how people approach funeral planning and end-of-life decisions. The SunLife Cost of Dying Report 2024 and a study from the University of York provide insights into evolving attitudes and preferences in the funeral industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the SunLife report, there's a growing trend towards more personalised and less traditional funeral services. Half of all funeral services in 2023 were described as a celebration of life, reflecting a shift away from strictly sombre affairs.

The report also highlights changing preferences in funeral types:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cremations with a service remain the most popular option at 53%, though this has decreased from previous years.

Direct cremations have risen to 20% in 2023, up from just 3% in 2019.

Burials have seen a slight increase to 27% in 2023.

Happy senior couple hugging in autumn park

“As these recent findings show, funeral planning is changing, with more people embracing a personalised, celebratory approach to saying goodbye,” a Funeral Guide (https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/) spokesperson reveals.

“We’re seeing a big shift with the rise in direct cremations and ‘celebration of life’ services. It’s part of a cultural move toward honouring individuality and the unique stories of loved ones.”

“More families are prioritising meaningful, personal tributes over traditional services. It offers comfort and a stronger sense of connection during such a difficult time.”

The University of York study, which explored the funeral experiences of 50 individuals, identified five key factors that contribute to satisfaction with funeral arrangements:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowledge of the deceased's wishes Inclusive decision-making process Responsiveness of the Funeral Director Appropriate level of contact with the deceased's body Meeting expectations for the funeral service

Despite these insights, the SunLife report reveals that communication about funeral wishes remains a challenge. Over half (54%) of people don't know if their loved one wanted a burial or cremation, a 5% increase from the previous year.

The cost-of-living crisis is also impacting funeral planning, with 44% of people saying it affected how they organised and paid for the funeral. This economic pressure may be contributing to the rise in direct cremations, which often offer a more affordable option.