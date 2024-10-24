Sober October In Yorkshire

With Sober October well underway, many Brits are choosing to cut back on their alcohol intake, and MiXR—the pub and bar loyalty app—has reported a significant surge in the consumption of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks among consumers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far in October, across all MiXR venues, 23,520 non alcoholic drinks have been sold. The latest new alcohol free beer is Days Lager, recently stocked in all MiXR venues. Other favourites include Guinness Zero, Heineken Zero and the Gordon’s 0.0 & tonic.

Commenting on this growing trend, Sophie Dickinson from popular MiXR venue The Stonebow in York said: “If you’d have told me five years ago that people would be coming to the pub purely to discover what non-alcoholic drinks we have available, I’d have been shocked. Now we’re seeing a huge surge in both alcohol-free sales and venue bookings specifically to try them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking for extra motivation to try low and non-alcoholic drinks on their next trip to the pub, club, or bar, MiXR has launched a mission where users of the app can get a free alcohol free Days lager simply by downloading the app and finding the voucher in their rewards section.

User (UGC) Submitted

Popular MiXR venues in York offering non-alcoholic drinks include:

The Old Bank, Charles Xii, Keystones, Yates, Stonebow Tank and Paddle Flares, Popworld, Slug And Lettuce York, York Riverside, Golden Fleece, The Walnut Tree, Download the MiXR app to find out more.

The MiXR app gives users access to exclusive offers, deals, VIP tables, and exciting events across MiXR venues in cities throughout the UK, along with in-app missions to explore and enjoy.