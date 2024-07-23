Sound experts reveal how to create the perfect Olympics viewing set up
It has been reported that British fans have bought more tickets than any other country aside from the hosts France, having purchased almost 500,000 tickets for this summer’s Olympics. With Team GB expected to have the largest overseas fanbase in Paris, the atmosphere is sure to be electric whether you’re watching from France or at home.
With over 11,000 hours of sports to be broadcast on TV, and the introduction of cinematic lenses for the first time, your viewing experience can now be more immersive than ever. These new cine-style cameras will draw viewers into the intensity of the competition by capturing athletes’ emotions, fans’ reactions, and the incredible atmosphere in the stands. It is expected 1 billion people will watch the Olympics opening ceremony around the world.
That’s why the experts at KEF have shared top tips to complement this visual experience, with the ideal speaker set up.
Expert Tips to Improve Room Acoustics For An Immersive Olympics Experience
The acoustics of your home living space can make or break your entertainment experience. Achieving the right balance of sound absorption is crucial. Too few sound-absorbing materials can lead to unclear audio, while too many can deaden the sound, reducing the overall experience.
Reduce Reflective Surfaces
Sound waves tend to reflect off flat, smooth surfaces such as glass tables or large windows. To improve the acoustics in a room, introduce elements that can absorb sound. Adding fabric curtains, upholstered furniture, or carpeting can make a substantial difference. These items help to reduce echoes and create the perfect auditory environment by minimising the reflection of sound waves.
Seating and Viewing Angles
Ensure that your front left and right speakers are placed equal distance from your listening position, forming an equilateral triangle. This arrangement is crucial for achieving an optimal stereo image and sound balance, providing a more immersive and accurate listening experience.
Optimise Speaker Placement
The positioning of your speakers is important for an ideal at home Olympics experience. Experiment with the distance between your speakers and the wall behind the speakers, ideally between 300mm and 1000mm, to enhance bass response. Ensure both speakers are equidistant from the wall. Keep speakers away from side walls to prevent sound imbalances and enhance audio quality.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.