South Yorkshire named one of the UK’s phone theft hotspots - here's what to do if yours is stolen

South Yorkshire has been named one of the worst places for phone thefts in the UK according to recent data.

According to research in the first half of 2025, it is estimated that just under 44,000 phones have been stolen across the UK.

In 2024, UK police forces recorded a shocking 150,000 thefts, with London alone dealing with over three quarters of all phone thefts reported. Kent, South Yorkshire and Lancashire were also among the locations that have seen the highest number of stolen devices reported to the local police.

In terms of phone thefts reported to the police last year (2024), these locations came out top:

1. London – 65,538

2. Kent – 1,722

3. South Yorkshire – 1,577

4. Lancashire – 1,467

5. Essex – 1,383

7. Nottinghamshire – 1,115

8. Bedfordshire - 1,022

Darren Corney, phone expert at Insurance2Go, advises the extra measures you can put in place to secure your phone in the event it is stolen.

Regularly back up and track your phone

“Most of our lives are now on our phones, whether this be emails, messages, photos or banking apps, so it is essential to back up your phone regularly to avoid losing these things.

“For iPhone users, schedule automatic back-ups for when your phone is charging or overnight. Consider using other apps too such as Google Drive and Dropbox to automatically back up media files like images and videos.

“As an extra measure, set two factor authentication for your important apps to avoid easy access. By doing so, an authentication code can be sent to your laptop or similar device, allowing you to change your passwords from here.”

Utilise location services

“For iPhone users, add an extra layer of security by enabling your phone's location services. Not only does this allow you to track your phone but also means you can enable ‘Lost Mode’ through Apple settings. This will remotely lock your phone so it can’t be used. You should also be able to remotely wipe your phone if needed from your Apple account.

“By turning on the ‘Stolen Protection’ setting, if you’re in an ‘unfamiliar location’, your phone will restrict access to your Wallet, meaning your fingerprint or Face ID will be needed to access it.

“Stolen Protection also means that there will be an hour delay being able to change the phone's password. This is to give you extra time to report your phone as stolen and lock it remotely.”

Get to know your phone’s security functions

“Other, lesser-known safety measures, especially on Apple devices, include a function which erases all the iPhone’s data following 10 unsuccessful unlocking attempts. This function, called ‘Erase Data’, can be turned on in settings. If you’re going to enable this, make sure your device is backed up.”

Knowing this 15-digit number is vital for tracing your phone if it is stolen

“Your IMEI number is unique to your phone and can help with tracking when stolen and should be used when reporting your phone as stolen.

“To find your IMEI, dial *#06# and your individual number will appear. Make sure to store this number somewhere other than your phone so that you can access it even if your phone is stolen.”

Use an old phone when travelling

“A rising solution to phone theft is to have a back-up phone. This would be a cheaper or old phone that contains just the apps you would need whilst out and about, such as maps and camera. Your actual phone with passwords, banking apps and data can be kept safe at home.”

Make sure you’re insured

“For further protection and to ensure that you are in the best position if your phone is stolen, make sure your phone is covered by insurance.

“Do your research and take out a policy which not only covers theft but also loss and damage. If you travel often to new cities, consider opting for worldwide cover – that way you’re not caught out if your phone is stolen abroad. Check the excess amounts to be sure they’re feasible for you, too.”

Turn off preview notifications to protect your bank accounts

“One of the main concerns for stolen phones is thieves accessing your bank accounts. To avoid this, keep your mobile banking apps on a different device at home, if you can. This way, thieves cannot move money from your accounts. Make sure to notify your bank as soon as your phone is missing and freeze your cards to avoid initial spending.

“If your phone is stolen, make sure you have biometric passcodes set up for your banking apps such as facial recognition or fingerprint passcodes to make it harder for thieves to access your digital wallets.

“Finally, turn off preview text messages - this ensures your phone doesn't show the contents of text messages when it's locked, or thieves could see crucial security codes without even having access to unlock your mobile.”