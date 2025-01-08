Stay out of the Water: Dogs Trust Leeds urges dog owners to avoid ice and flood water

With the country facing a number of weather and flood warnings, Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, has issued its own warning, and is advising owners to keep their dogs away from floods and ice.

Many dogs love to swim but with the country experiencing freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall, they may find their usual bathing spot frozen over or flooded.

While it might be tempting to let them run on ice or swim in flood water, Dogs Trust Leeds is warning that this could be dangerous for both dogs and owners alike. Ice may not be thick enough to take your dog’s weight, and they could fall through into the freezing water underneath. Meanwhile, flood water can contain toxins, which could be dangerous to your pet if swallowed, and submerged hazards, such as broken glass, may be lurking under the water.

The charity strongly advises that, if your dog does fall through ice or enter flood water, you should never be tempted to go in after them. While it may be hard to resist the instinct to save your dog, the effects of cold-water shock on people can be fatal. It can cause heart attacks, even in the relatively young and healthy, and the involuntary gasps and panic caused by sudden immersion in cold water can increase the chance of inhaling water directly into the lungs.

Dogs Trust Issues Cold Weather Warning

You could also inadvertently put your dog at more risk as anyone who may be able to help, such as the fire service, will prioritise your rescue over the safety of your dog. Instead, encourage your dog to swim back to you, and if you need help in an emergency, call 999.

Jenna Kiddie, Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust says:

“Over the last few days, we have experienced all kinds of winter weather across the UK, from heavy rain and winds to snow and ice. While a frozen pond or flooded field might provide tempting opportunities for your dog to explore, ice can be incredibly dangerous for both you and your dog.

“If you are walking your dog anywhere near frozen lakes or floodwater, keep them on a lead. If your dog does go into the water, don’t follow them as this could lead to you requiring an emergency rescue, and could cause you serious harm. In the event of an emergency, call 999.”

To help ensure dogs remain healthy and happy, the nation’s largest dog welfare charity has published some easy-to-follow guidance.

1. Stay warm - Dogs feel the cold just like we do, so it is important to keep them warm. Some breeds grow thick furry coats all year round, so, as the weather gets colder, consider letting your dog's fur grow longer to give them added protection. Some shorter-haired pooches, smaller dogs, older dogs and puppies may need a little bit of help staying warm, so consider buying them a sensible winter coat. If wearing a coat is a new experience for your dog, it needs to be introduced in a gradual and positive way.

2. Stay out of flood water - If you are near an area that has flooded, keep your pet out of it as the water could contain toxins, which could be dangerous to your pet if swallowed, and could remain on their coat if not bathed properly after the walk. If your dog loves water and part of your walking routine involves playing in water, change your walking route which will help to prevent your dog getting frustrated if the usual play opportunities aren’t on offer. A new route will make things interesting for them, and you could also introduce games such as laying treat trails for them to sniff out, so their brains are getting exercised too.

3. Keep your dog on the lead - If it’s snowing, or if you are walking near ice or flood water, keep your dog on a lead. Snow can be disorientating for dogs, and they can become easily lost in it.

4. Wipe after walking - Make sure you wipe your dog’s legs, feet and stomach after a walk, as grit from the roads and dampness from rain or snow can irritate their skin.

5. Avoid antifreeze – It is highly poisonous but tasty to dogs. Make sure you always keep antifreeze and other chemicals well out of reach and be sure to quickly mop up any spills. Always seek veterinary advice if you think your dog has ingested any.

6. Increase visibility - Your own safety is important too. Before heading out for a walk, make sure that you are dressed appropriately for the weather with a suitable coat and shoes, and ensure you and your dog are visible. As the days grow shorter, consider wearing a high-vis jacket, and use a reflective collar, lead, high visibility coat or flashing collar for your dog. Coats and flashing collars should be introduced gradually and positively to ensure dogs are comfortable wearing them.

7. Check your lead - Regularly check your dog's leads, collars and harnesses to make sure they’re all functioning safely and won’t get damaged by winter weather, as wet weather can cause metal clips to rust. It can be trickier to do up lead clips and carabiners and attach them to collars and harnesses when it's cold, so do this indoors if you can. Make sure your dog is wearing a collar, and their microchip details are up to date.

8. Consider indoor games - You might be spending more time indoors if the weather's very bad, so always make sure your dog has plenty to do. Indoor games like hide and seek, or 'find it', are fun and mentally stimulating for your dog. Hide a toy for them to search for and play with them as a reward when they find it. Long-lasting tasty chews, or rubber food-releasing toys and enrichment games are useful for giving your dog something enjoyable to do that is mentally stimulating.

9. A walk should be as rewarding for your dog as it is for you. If you have a ‘fair weather’ dog who would prefer not to walk in very cold weather, it’s fine to stall their walks until the temperature rises. Just make sure you give them opportunity to exercise indoors, both physically and mentally, indoors and give them adequate opportunities for toilet breaks.