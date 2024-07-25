Stay safe this summer – hosepipes’ hidden health risks

With school summer holidays and warm weather meaning families are finding ways to keep cool, WaterSafe is alerting Yorkshire households on how to avoid potential health risks from hosepipes.

The UK register of approved plumbers warns that hosepipes which are incorrectly fitted, or left submerged in paddling pools, ponds or even watering cans can cause dirty water to ‘backflow’ into a home’s drinking water.

Bacteria, including Legionella, can quickly grow in stagnant warm water and cause illnesses such as Legionnaire’s disease, a form of pneumonia which is contracted by inhaling contaminated water vapour.

Whilst rare, Legionnaires' disease can cause serious illness or even death, particularly to the elderly or those with underlying illnesses. These simple steps will help to protect families:

Consider using a watering can or bucket to fill paddling pools or wash cars to avoid using a hosepipe, and use water butts to water plants

Fit a compliant double check valve to outside taps, such as one approved by BSI, KIWA, NSF or WRAS to prevent contaminated water flowing back into the drinking water supply. The British Standard[i] states these valves should be replaced every 10 years.

Don’t place hosepipes in paddling pools, garden ponds, buckets or watering cans where they can be submerged - contaminated water could be siphoned back into drinking water pipework

If you are using a hosepipe, , gently run water out of the hose without any form of spray attachment on the end before each use. Turn it off and disconnect it when not in use

Fit a self-closing flow control, such as a trigger spray gun, to prevent a hose being used when unattended.

Julie Spinks, Director of WaterSafe, said: “We’re encouraging everyone to follow these simple safety measures to help avoid contaminating your drinking water supply and reduce the risk of contracting a serious illness.

“A WaterSafe-approved plumber will be happy to fit an approved double check valve to prevent dirty water from backflowing into your drinking water. Our plumbers are specially trained in the Water Regulations which help keep the UK’s drinking water safe.

“Better still, use a watering can instead of a hosepipe – it’s much more water-efficient and won’t pose a risk to your drinking water supply.”