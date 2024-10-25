Study finds one in three tyres replaced due to severe road damage in Yorkshire

New research conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare has found that poor road quality and potholes are responsible for more than one in three tyre replacements in Yorkshire, highlighting the severity of the region’s pothole crisis.

British drivers are all too familiar with the frustrations of poorly maintained and deteriorating roads, where potholes and uneven surfaces have become a common danger for drivers. These hazards don’t just make driving uncomfortable – they pose real safety risks, and leave motorists facing costly repairs as tyre damage and maintenance bills continue to rise across the country.

A month-long study conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare highlights the extent of this issue, revealing that drivers in Yorkshire are disproportionately affected by road damage compared to other regions. More than one in three (34%) tyre replacements in the county directly resulted from damage sustained from hitting potholes and other road hazards; a figure higher than the 26% average recorded across the wider northern England region, and far exceeding the national average of just 28%.

Drivers in York and Hull endure the most challenging conditions in Yorkshire, with a staggering 50% of tyre replacements attributed to road damage in these cities. Drivers in Leeds experience a slightly lower rate, at 20%.

This means that drivers in Yorkshire are significantly more impacted by badly damaged roads than those in other UK regions, leading to a higher frequency of tyre damage and replacements. The study highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, especially in areas with deteriorating road quality, and emphasises the need for drivers to take proactive steps, like frequent tyre checks, to mitigate the risks associated with damaged roads.

The study surveyed a nationwide selection of HiQ Tyres & Autocare stores to record the total number of tyres replaced due to damage. The results shed light on the widespread impact of poor road quality on drivers.

Looking after your vehicle properly

The typically unpredictable UK weather can lead to heightened road damage and potholes. These issues are often caused by a combination of freeze-thaw cycles during winter, which cause road surfaces to crack and deteriorate, and heavy traffic that exacerbates the damage. Potholes, which are often deep and appear quickly, can further cause significant damage to tyres and suspension systems. Regular tyre inspections are therefore essential to mitigate these risks.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & Ireland, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, commented: “HiQ’s study highlights a pressing issue for drivers in Yorkshire, where road conditions are notably worse compared to other regions in the UK. With 34% of tyres replaced in this region due to damage, it’s clear that the state of the roads is having a significant impact on vehicle safety and maintenance costs.

“We urge drivers to regularly check the condition of their tyres and visit their local HiQ store, where a team of experts will be glad to conduct a free tyre pressure and safety check for customer peace of mind. Addressing these issues promptly can help mitigate driving risks and ensure safer journeys for everyone.”