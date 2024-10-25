Study Reveals Yorkshire is home to second most spooky roads in UK

A new study has revealed that Yorkshire is home to 77 spooky streets, including Dead Mans Hole Lane in Sheffield and Half Moon Way in Sharow.

Halloween is just around the corner and, according to 20 percent of Brits, the annual celebration - with all of its costumes, sweet treats, parties and scary attractions - is their favourite time of year.

But instead of waiting for the season, what if Halloween enthusiasts could take their passion to new levels and purchase a property on a ‘spooky’ named street that will remind them of it year-round?

Studies show that street names can play a huge impact on the perception of properties and local areas. With that in mind, Homeprotect analysed the Find My Street database to discover how many spooky roads could be found in each local area.

The most popular word is 'dark' used in 37 road names

In second place and home to spooky roads such as Dead Mans Hole Lane in Sheffield and Half Moon Way in Sharow, Yorkshire has 77 spooky streets. The most popular spooky word is ‘dark’, featuring 37 times, while 13 have ‘moon’, seven ‘cat’, six ‘dead’, four ‘witch’ or ‘grave’, and two with ‘bat’, ‘blood’ or ‘lantern’.

While there are no roads that contain ‘wolf’, there is one road that’s heavily associated with werewolves – the B1249 between Driffield and Staxton Hill in East Riding. According to local reports, in the 1960s a lorry driver came across a mythical beast while driving along the country road.

Yorkshire may have plenty of spooky road names to pick from if you’re an all-year-round Halloween lover, plus the area is also home to haunted places like Ripon Workhouse Museum and Annison Funeral Parlour if you’re looking for a real scary encounter.

However, Devon has the most spooky roads, with 80 overall, ranging from Coffins Lane to Witch Lane.

This consisted of 19 street names that contain the word ‘moon’, 23 containing ‘grave’, 14 with ‘coffin’, eight containing ‘dark’, four with ‘dead’, three with ‘spider’, two with ‘bat’ or ‘headless’, and one containing ‘goblin’, ‘lantern’, ‘cobweb’, ‘devil’ or ‘blood’.

Spooky road names don’t necessarily mean they’re haunted, however, ironically, Devon is also home to one of the UK’s most notorious haunted highways. The B3212 between Dunsford and Yelverton in Dartmoor is where there have been reports of ‘hairy hands’ terrorising motorists.

Cambridgeshire is the third county with the spookiest street names, with 58 overall, such as Ghost Passage in Wisbech and Wolf Lane in Gorefield. ‘Witches’ was a popular theme in East England, featuring 48 times. ‘Wolf’ is in two, as are ‘cat’ and ‘devil’, while ‘ghost’, ‘grave’, ‘lantern’ and ‘moon’ are in one street in the area each.

Meanwhile, Somerset is the fourth county with the most spooky street names and Dorset and Norfolk are joint-fifth spookiest, with 54 and 40 spooky roads each, respectively.

In addition, we also analysed the most featured spooky words used in UK street names in total.