Switching to electric fires could cut CO2 equivalent to removing two million cars

Switching all wood and coal burning fires to electric fires could cut CO2 emissions in the UK by the same amount as removing around two million cars from the roads, according a York-based firm.

The switch from wood and coal burners to electric fires could save an estimated 10.66 million tonnes of CO2 annually, according to analysis by electric fire supplier Endeavour Fires.

Jenny Robinson of Endeavour Fires said: “Electric fires provide the best of both worlds - you can quite quickly and affordably create a cosy, warming atmosphere while also reducing your CO2 footprint considerably.

“If you already have a coal or wood fire, it probably means you've got a space that an electric fire could easily slot into.”

How much CO2 the switch to electric fires could cut

Electric outshines coal

Wood-burning stoves and open fires are still hugely popular in the UK despite restrictions on burning such fuels in certain areas.

Around 2.7 million homes – roughly 1 in 10 homes – are using them, according to the British Heart Foundation.

The current CO2 emissions from wood and coal burners is estimated to be around 17.46 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Electric fires, on the other hand, only account for around 6.80 million tonnes of CO2 annually – a difference of 10.66 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

Below shows what 10.66 million tonnes of savings is equivalent to:

Removing approximately 2.32 million cars from the roads for a year.

The annual emissions of around 1.78 million households.

The CO2 absorbed by approximately 485 million trees in one year

The emissions of 1,777 villages over a year

Over 10.66 million long-haul flights

Advocacy groups like Action for Clean Air[1] have called for a complete phase-out of domestic wood burning by 2030.

The UK has a target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with interim goals such as a 68% reduction by 2030 and 78% by 2037, compared to 1990 levels.

Reducing emissions from domestic heating, including the use of wood and coal, is integral to these targets[2].

Not just CO2 – air pollution would drop as well

As well as their CO2 impact, burning wood and coal also contributes significantly to air pollution.

Switching from these types of fireplaces to electric fireplaces would also significantly reduce air pollution.

In 2019, domestic burning of such fuels was responsible for 43% of the UK's total PM2.5 emissions, a harmful particulate matter linked to various health issues, according to Defra Media.

Electric fires produce zero PM2.5 emissions.

The health impacts of PM2.5 emissions are considerable. These include an increased risk of heart disease, chronic bronchitis, reduced lung function, and lung cancer in the long term[3].

It has also been associated with an increased risk of stroke, type 2 diabetes, obesity, systemic inflammation, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia[4].