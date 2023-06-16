Tesco has got some huge savings on iPhone and mobile phones deals - but you need to be a Clubcard customer

Tesco is offering Clubcard customers a huge saving on the latest Apple and Samsung smartphones, as the retail giant drops the prices lower than fellow UK network providers. Devices including the iPhone 14 and even the newest S23 Ultra from Samsung are on offer at hugely discounted prices for Tesco Clubcard shoppers.

The cheap deals come on offer with Tesco Mobile. The phone provider offers monthly payment plans on the latest smartphones, combined device and data deals as well as individual SIM-only plans. And whilst its prices and deals usually vary, a couple of its latest tech discounts have stood out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the website, customers can save a total of £486 on the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra or get the iPhone 14 Pro Max reduced by £216 when combined with a set data deal.

Most Popular

The low prices are down to low handset plans and its combined data which is also on offer and regular shoppers with a Clubcard can get an additional saving split over the full 36-month contract length.

Tesco normally sells the S23 Ultra handset for £39.49 a month for non Clubcard shoppers, but Clubcard members can get their hands on it for just £30.49 for Clubcard members, giving a total £341.64 saving on the handset alone. The full £486 saving comes into account when shoppers take out the additional 100GB of data alongside the handset.

Tesco’s huge discount on iPhones & Samsung S23 Ultra for Clubcard customers

Tesco Clubcard customers will also save money when they sign up with Tesco Mobile as you can use points from the loyalty scheme towards your Tesco Mobile bill. And you will also earn points for every £1 spent on your mobile bill.

Tesco Mobile - how to earn and spend Clubcard points

Collect Clubcard points

Head to the Clubcard website or app

Request a Clubcard voucher

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exchange your Clubcard voucher for a Clubcard Partner voucher for

Tesco Mobile