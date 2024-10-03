The exact date to book your last-minute half-term holiday from Leeds Airport for the best deal

With the UK half-term break just around the corner, parents across Yorkshire are looking to book last-minute getaways without breaking the bank.

Whilst it may feel like time is running out, ticket experts at AttractionTickets.com have advised that there’s still a sweet spot to secure affordable flights from Leeds Airport and beyond for those perfect family holidays.

According to the experts, the best day to book your last-minute half-term break for maximum savings is the 13th of October.

Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com, says: “Contrary to what many travellers believe, industry data suggests that booking flights within a window of 8 to 23 days before departure can offer some of the most competitive prices for international travel​, especially when it comes to places like Florida. We also know through historical external data that travellers can sometimes save up to 24% on flights if they book them on a Sunday, particularly within this 8 to 23-day window.

Given this timeline, the 13th of October falls perfectly within that range, making this the optimal date to secure those last-minute more affordable family holiday bookings ahead of this half-term.”

Not only are there strategic days to book, but there are also specific days that are often cheaper to fly.

AttractionTickets.com’s research shows that families who have departures on a Friday can save up to 26%​. Based on this data the experts recommend booking your flights on the 13th October and actually flying on the 25th October, after school finishes.

Best Dates To Book For Last-Minute Christmas Holidays:

For those that are already looking ahead to Christmas, the ticketing experts have delved into the data to discover the best times to book a last-minute Christmas holiday flight.

Brendon says, “Following the same 8 - 23-days prior to travel formula, and honing in on the Sunday bookings and Friday flights rule, we can already identify that the best dates to book a last-minute Christmas holiday are the 8th and 15th of December, and flying on either the 13th or 20th December.