The exact date to book your last-minute half-term holiday from Leeds Airport for the best deal
Whilst it may feel like time is running out, ticket experts at AttractionTickets.com have advised that there’s still a sweet spot to secure affordable flights from Leeds Airport and beyond for those perfect family holidays.
According to the experts, the best day to book your last-minute half-term break for maximum savings is the 13th of October.
Oliver Brendon, CEO of AttractionTickets.com, says: “Contrary to what many travellers believe, industry data suggests that booking flights within a window of 8 to 23 days before departure can offer some of the most competitive prices for international travel, especially when it comes to places like Florida. We also know through historical external data that travellers can sometimes save up to 24% on flights if they book them on a Sunday, particularly within this 8 to 23-day window.
Given this timeline, the 13th of October falls perfectly within that range, making this the optimal date to secure those last-minute more affordable family holiday bookings ahead of this half-term.”
Not only are there strategic days to book, but there are also specific days that are often cheaper to fly.
AttractionTickets.com’s research shows that families who have departures on a Friday can save up to 26%. Based on this data the experts recommend booking your flights on the 13th October and actually flying on the 25th October, after school finishes.
Best Dates To Book For Last-Minute Christmas Holidays:
For those that are already looking ahead to Christmas, the ticketing experts have delved into the data to discover the best times to book a last-minute Christmas holiday flight.
Brendon says, “Following the same 8 - 23-days prior to travel formula, and honing in on the Sunday bookings and Friday flights rule, we can already identify that the best dates to book a last-minute Christmas holiday are the 8th and 15th of December, and flying on either the 13th or 20th December.
In my experience, prices at Christmas almost always tend to spike the week before, so you can avoid this by making sure you book ahead of 17th December. Remember, it’s a risk to book things last-minute, so opt for using ticketing sites with fixed pricing models like ours and always do your research to get the best deals.”
