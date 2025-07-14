The psychology behind holiday confidence: How to feel your best and look great on your travels

As Brits prepare for an exciting year of travel in 2025, taking an average of three trips and visiting two new countries, holidays are becoming more than just a getaway. With four in five Brits (82%) prioritising exploring new destinations, the holiday experience offers the perfect opportunity to boost confidence, try new things, and embrace bold fashion choices.

UK fashion retailer Joe Browns has partnered with Alya Shakir, Psychologist at Harley Street Health Centre, to uncover the psychological benefits of travel and how it influences our self-esteem and style. Alya explains that stepping away from daily pressures allows us to reconnect with ourselves, improving our well-being and encouraging a more confident approach to fashion.

From packing statement pieces to experimenting with new silhouettes, Jane Reik, Buying Director at Joe Brown, has shared exactly how you can make the most of this new-found confidence.

Psychologist Alya Shakir, Reveals Why We Feel More Confidence On Holiday

“Confidence is connected to many factors, such as who we deal with day-to-day, our stress levels, our work performance, how we feel about ourselves as parents and partners, and so on. When we are on holiday, we are taken away from day-to-day pressures. We have the opportunity to recentre, take our time with things like our appearance, and spend quality time with our children and partners. On holiday, we also have the opportunity to go for more walks, sleep well, and eat well, and all of these factors help us look and feel good. Our skin improves, we feel more supple, our digestion works better, and we feel more vital. We are also taken away from the stresses in life that can impact our sense of self. Together, this can be positive for our confidence levels. And, of course, sunshine always helps!”

How to Experiment with Bolder Fashion on Holiday

Alya discusses why people are more likely to experiment with fashion while on holiday:

“When we pack and prepare for a holiday, we imagine a version of ourselves set apart from our day-to-day life. How we dress on holiday is more conscious and considered than our daily dressing, which often happens in a rush or becomes repetitive. This is also connected to our confidence levels and how those around us dress; we tend to see brighter colours and new styles on holiday, so we naturally adapt and embrace braver fashion choices. Plus, when we are in a new place with people we don’t know, we are less worried about being judged, freeing us to dress more boldly.”

Jane Reik, Buying Director at Joe Browns, shares how you can experiment with bolder fashion choices on holiday;

Pack Statement Pieces

“Whether it’s a vibrant floral maxi dress that flows effortlessly in the breeze, a bold printed shirt that exudes personality, or oversized sunglasses that add a touch of glamour, choose standout items that make you feel confident and expressive. Opt for playful patterns, eye-catching textures, and silhouettes that accentuate your favourite features. The key is to step outside your comfort zone and embrace the styles that make you feel alive.”

Try a New Silhouette

“A holiday is the perfect time to experiment with trousers, off-the-shoulder tops, or structured blazers to redefine your style. Off-the-shoulder tops create a flattering neckline that highlights the collarbone while adding a playful, romantic touch. Structured blazers provide an elegant contrast to more relaxed holiday pieces, allowing you to create a powerful yet stylish look for evening outings or city adventures. Mixing and matching these silhouettes with your existing wardrobe can help you discover a fresh take on your personal style.”

Let Local Culture Inspire You

“Incorporate elements of your destination’s fashion, whether it’s flowing garments that keep you cool in warmer climates or textures and accessories that reflect the local craftsmanship. Think about local textiles and prints that inspire your holiday wardrobe, such as breathable fabrics for comfort and style in hot weather or hand-crafted accessories that offer a unique statement. Using a blend of these influences adds a distinctive flair to your look while respecting the culture and atmosphere of your destination.”

How To Bring Your Holiday Confidence Home

Alya shares how you can keep that holiday glow and confidence going long after you’ve unpacked, “I think the key aspects are planning when it comes to outfits and making time to think about that more, making more time for self-care, such as going on walks for their own sake and getting in more sleep. Taking time to go through your wardrobe to remove anything that doesn’t make you feel confident or happy and highlight the outfits that do”.