The search is on to find Britain’s oldest Kilner® jar

By Olivia Brackenridge
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:16 GMT
British housewares brand, Kilner®, has launched a nationwide search to find and fame the oldest Kilner® jar. Founded in 1842 in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, this fun initiative commemorates the brand’s rich heritage, and the incredible longevity of its products.

The versatile jars have been a staple in homes across the country for over 180 years, helping to transform disorderly pantries, cupboards and shelves into enviable spaces.

Now, Kilner® is inviting keen-eyed fans to delve into their cupboards in search of their oldest jars. Whether it’s a family heirloom, a second-hand purchase, or a jar that has been in continuous use for decades, Kilner® want to hear about it.

If you need help identifying your jar and estimating how old it might be, head to Kilner®’s social pages for guidance from the experts, who have rummaged through the archives to help you uncover the history behind your jar.

Do you own an old Kilner® jar?

If you think you might be the barer of the UK’s oldest Kilner® jar, send your name, a picture of your jar and details about how and where you acquired it to [email protected] or message Kilner® on Instagram or Facebook.

Once the oldest jar is verified, Kilner® plan to celebrate its story with a special feature on the website and social media channels. Plus, the winner will receive £200 worth of Kilner® products to upgrade their kitchen storage. The competition closes at 23:59pm on the 28th of October.

Best known for its range of stylish glass jars, Kilner® established in 1842 and embodies quality, durability, and sustainability with its high-quality food storage solutions. The brand has since turned its interests towards helping homeowners lead a greener, more sustainable lifestyle by encouraging healthier eating practices and reducing food waste. Kilner ® jars help food last longer, ensuring you make the most out of every ingredient and aids cooking from scratch, which is significantly improves gut health and overall well-being.

"We are incredibly proud of Kilner®'s enduring legacy and the role our jars have played in the home over the years," comments Jo Booth, Brand Manager at Kilner®. "The search for the oldest Kilner® jar is not just about finding an antique, it's about celebrating the stories that our jars have been a part of. We can’t wait to read about all the special memories they have created.”

To find out more, visit www.kilnerjar.co.uk.

