The Six Superhuman Steps to regeneration

Regenerative principles are designed to make sure individuals keep healthy and mobile as they age, with minimal intervention. To achieve this, it is important to do more than learn from theory, so let’s practice the ‘Six Superhuman Steps’. Everyday, practical tips to protect musculoskeletal health and help individuals to live a regenerative life like a real-life, honest-to-goodness superhuman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regenerative principles are designed to make sure individuals keep healthy and mobile as they age, with minimal intervention. To achieve this, it is important to do more than learn from theory, so let’s practice the ‘Six Superhuman Steps’. Everyday, practical tips to protect musculoskeletal health and help individuals to live a regenerative life like a real-life, honest-to-goodness superhuman.

However, it’s worth pausing to reflect on life itself. We owe our existence to an incredibly complex network of interconnected physical, chemical and biological systems and processes. Any breakdown in this network leads to degeneration in our health. It is not overdramatic to say that major breakdowns tend to put our lives at risk. To prevent this, a healthy body, like all living things, self-regulates and balances degeneration and regeneration. All living organisms are on a constant quest for homeostasis: a state of natural stability. This balance becomes harder to maintain as we age and I have discussed the challenges this presents in previous chapters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Problem-solving in this context is far from easy. Understanding the parts of our body is one thing, but living regeneratively requires a shift in perspective. We constantly need to zoom out and take a system-wide view. This is different from the rather mechanistic thinking sometimes associated with medical treatments. Simply saying a problem can be fixed with a single isolated intervention feels like an oversimplification, for example.

The Six Superhuman Steps Model

In thinking systematically, I have tried not to rely on old familiar medical dogma. Rather than solely thinking like a doctor, I have, at every turn, tried to think like an engineer too. I have gone back to first principles and applied science to the problem of how to live like a superhuman. This has led to a six-step plan.

However, these six steps are not rules, they are simply things that might be useful for individuals to consider as they develop their personalised approach to ageing.

Six Superhuman Steps - M3D3 Formula

1. Minimise disturbance

To set the stage for effective regeneration, it is essential to first remove any aggravating external factors. For instance, addressing a knee problem can’t be fully effective if a separate issue (eg, a stone in your shoe) is still impacting your walking pattern.

2. Modify chemistry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After external disturbances are addressed and physics is corrected, the focus shifts to the body’s chemical balance. Ensuring that the molecular composition of joints, muscles, bones and tissues is conducive to regeneration is crucial.

3. Maximise biological benefits

Concurrently with chemistry, optimising the body’s biological processes is key to fostering growth and regeneration. This includes everything from emotional well-being (such as the benefits of smiling) to physiological aspects like sleep, circulation, hormone levels and vitamin intake.

4. Determine the physics

Poor posture, misaligned joints and unhealthy movement patterns directly contribute to musculoskeletal degeneration, as explained by Newtonian physics. Incorporating elements of physics such as light, magnetism, sound waves and energy can play a significant role in correcting these issues.

5. Digital body banking (Digital Twin)

In this crucial step, we embrace the concept of a ‘Digital Body Bank’, also known as the Digital Twin. By digitally capturing and storing comprehensive records of our physiological health and biomechanics, including X-rays, MRI, CT scans and MAI-Motion data, we create a digital blueprint of our optimal state. This repository serves as a vital reference for guiding future regeneration efforts, ensuring that we have a clear benchmark to return to in case of injury or age-related changes.

6. Decisions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time influences every aspect of the regeneration process. Delays or periods of inaction often lead to suboptimal outcomes. This step involves making informed decisions about the timing of treatments and balancing immediate needs against long-term health and well-being.

How do you apply the six steps into your life?

Let’s start at number one. While the phrase “having a stone in one’s shoe” may seem flippant, it underscores a significant point of the impact of physical factors on our musculoskeletal health. Footwear choice is crucial; even seemingly minor issues like a poor choice of footwear are a good example of a physical factor that can aggravate degeneration. It is always worth investing in high-quality shoes and replacing them regularly. This advice extends especially to running shoes; I would always recommend athletes get themselves a fitting from a specialist supplier before investing in a pair to hit the road in.

The way we lift and carry items with weight to them can also form aggravating musculoskeletal disturbances. Often taught in workplace safety training, proper lifting techniques are rarely a thrillingly exciting subject but do need to be taken seriously. Regardless of other treatments or supplements, repetitive strains like carrying a heavy bag daily can quickly become problematic and strain muscles and joints, especially when loaded with laptops and tablets. A useful, if slightly imprecise, rule of thumb is the weight of a shoulder bag should never exceed 10% of your body weight.

Talking of technology, where is your monitor when you work on your PC? Is your eyeline correct? Is your desk at the right height? Is your keyboard the right distance from your body? Does your mouse support your wrists? Does your chair support your back? Details such as these, small and incidental as they might seem, represent the first steps on the journey to living regeneratively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These considerations are rooted in Newtonian physics; every physical action has an equal and opposite reaction. Regardless of other treatments and supplements, if you carry a bag that’s too heavy on your shoulder every day, you are going to be lopsided and your spine will not be able to regenerate healthily. Even with optimal physical practices, everyday activities may necessitate recovery periods.

It has become common for sportspeople to aid similar musculoskeletal recovery through the use of ice baths. The science of this is generally sound and, in summary, involves shocking the body’s cells into regenerative behaviour. Exploring similar practices, such as cooling baths or cryotherapy products, may benefit individuals, though their effectiveness varies.

These insights prompt reflection rather than act as specific recommendations. Consider adjustments like reducing laptop weight, or adopting office furniture to improve musculoskeletal balance. There are countless other examples, but what is important is the removal of physical factors that disturb the equilibrium of your musculoskeletal system and their replacement with healthier alternatives.

It is worth reiterating that cardiovascular exercise are not bad for you or you should do less of it. However, careful thought is required because not all activity supports regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad