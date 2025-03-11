The ultimate guide to celebrating St Patrick's Day in Dublin from Leeds Bradford Airport

The airport saw an increase of 63% more passengers fly to Dublin for St Patrick's Day between 2023 and 2024, highlighting the region's high demand to experience the 'craic'

With St Patrick’s Day just around the corner, Dublin is preparing for one of the biggest celebrations of the year. But so is Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), as it prepares for travellers in the region to jet off and experience the festivities!

In 2024, LBA saw over 1,600 travellers fly to Dublin between the 15th-17th March, an increase of 63% from 2023, highlighting the love for St Patrick’s Day in the region.

Offering multiple flights to the city, it’s easier than ever for travellers to experience the ‘craic’. In fact, numerous passengers opt to fly to the city for a day trip!

With return flights starting from £87 per person, raise a pint of Guinness and enjoy the Irish hospitality.

For those heading to the Irish capital, there’s no shortage of things to see and do. From live music in historic pubs to world-famous parades, here LBA has rounded up some of the must-visit experiences for anyone celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Dublin:

1. Experience the Temple Bar district One of Dublin’s most famous nightlife districts, Temple Bar becomes the epicentre of the party on St Patrick’s Day. Packed with traditional pubs and live music, it’s the perfect place to raise a pint of Guinness and enjoy the Irish hospitality.

2. Watch the St Patrick’s Day ParadeDublin’s St Patrick’s Day Parade winds through the city’s streets, with dazzling performances, marching bands, and colourful floats. The parade starts at midday on the 17th of March and runs through iconic areas such as O’Connell Street and Dame Street – so grab a good viewing spot early!

3. Take a Guinness Storehouse tourNo trip to Dublin is complete without a visit to the Guinness Storehouse. Learn about the history of Ireland’s most famous stout, discover the brewing process, and enjoy a perfectly poured pint with views of the city from the Gravity Bar.

4. Explore Dublin’s landmarksTake a break from the crowds and visit some of Dublin’s iconic sites. Stop by Trinity College to see the stunning Long Room Library and the Book of Kells, or head to St Patrick’s Cathedral – a must see for St Patrick’s Day!

5. Enjoy traditional Irish music and danceLive Irish music can be found in almost every pub in the city during St Patrick’s Day. Venues like The Cobblestone and O’Donoghue’s are famous for their traditional sessions, while larger events such as the Festival Céilí offer an opportunity to experience Irish dance!

Want to experience the magic of St Patrick’s Day without breaking the bank? LBA has some fantastic deals to get you to Dublin for less. With multiple daily flights, your perfect Irish getaway is just a short hop away.

Whether you’re after the parade, the pubs, or just a quick trip away, these flight deals from Ryanair and Aer Lingus make it easier than ever to join the fun in Dublin:

16th -20th March - £97 per person* – Depart LBA with Ryanair at 6am, return from Dublin at 9am

– Depart LBA with Ryanair at 6am, return from Dublin at 9am 15th-19th March - £95 per person* – Depart LBA with Ryanair at 8:45pm, return from Dublin with Aer Lingus at 6:40am

– Depart LBA with Ryanair at 8:45pm, return from Dublin with Aer Lingus at 6:40am 16th-21st March - £87 per person* – Depart LBA with Ryanair at 6am, return from Dublin at 7:30am

– Depart LBA with Ryanair at 6am, return from Dublin at 7:30am 16th-23rd March - £98 per person* - Depart LBA with Aer Lingus at 8pm, return from Dublin at 6:35am

- Depart LBA with Aer Lingus at 8pm, return from Dublin at 6:35am 17th-24th March - £114 per person*- Depart LBA with Aer Lingus at 8:45am, return from Dublin at 6:40am

Want to head to Dublin for the day? With flights starting from £138 per person* and only an hour each way, you can enjoy a day out in the city and be part of the celebrations!