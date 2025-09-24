These are the top 10 most 'thankless' household tasks, according to Brits

Taking the bins out was a top household chore that receives little praise | Shutterstock

The most thankless household tasks include cleaning the toilet, taking out the bins and putting on the washing so the family doesn’t run out of socks and pants.

A poll of 2,000 adults listed the jobs which go unnoticed, with 31 per cent admitting they rarely or never witness them magically getting done by someone else.

And 77 per cent said there is one person in their home who takes on the majority of these chores.

Of the 27 per cent who leave someone else to take them on, 67 per cent admitted they fully take their efforts for granted.

Other unnoticed jobs included cleaning hair out of the shower plug, putting away the clean laundry, vacuuming and wiping down the hob.

Outside the top 10, clearing out old food and cleaning the fridge shelves (19 per cent), defrosting the freezer (15 per cent), and emptying the dishwasher (14 per cent) also featured as tasks which go unnoticed.

The research was carried out by the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances, AMDEA, which has a ‘Know Watt’s What’ website to help people discover how small behaviour changes can make a big difference to household bills.

Stefan Hay, CEO for the organisation said: “If you are that person who always runs the washing machine or the dishwasher, especially on energy saving Eco-mode, we salute you.

“Even if some people in your household believe these tasks are done by ‘magic,’ rather than recognising it’s you, have faith as these small things are essential to the smooth and efficient running of a home.

“With constantly innovating smart tech in appliances, lots of these jobs will be made quicker, quieter and easier for you.”

How thankful tasks can cut costs!

Of all respondents, 85 per cent believe such tasks are crucial to the efficiency of a household, which rises to 94 per cent when you ask the people most responsible for getting them done.

One in five respondents who do them said they take on at least six thankless tasks per day around their home which go unnoticed.

Of those lumbered with such jobs, 21 per cent feel underappreciated but still motivated, and 48 per cent get a sense of satisfaction from getting them done.

A dislike of clutter, avoiding future mess, and a sense of pride in a clean home were the top motivations for them.

With one in 10 (11 per cent) taking pride in putting on their cape and being dubbed the hero of the house.

When it comes to appreciating these efforts, however, half of those who take on these tasks say this is rarely shown, compared to 45 per cent of those taking a back seat feeling praise is given often.

Across the generations certain jobs rank differently based on how unnoticed they are, with Boomers putting oven-cleaning (26 per cent) and de-crumbing their toaster (24 per cent) higher.

While 23 per cent of millennials feel no thanks is given when they clear out old food and clean the fridge shelves according to the OnePoll.com data.

When completing these household chores, 68 per cent are conscious of energy efficiency, only boiling the correct amount of water required or washing full loads rather than half loads.

Of these, 62 per cent actively do these things in a bid to reduce their energy bills.

Overall, 73 per cent think they could be doing more to be energy efficient, but holdbacks include the cost of upgrading appliances, prioritising convenience over efficiency, and lack of motivation.

Stefan Hay from AMDEA added: “Lots of little jobs can build up to making a real difference in the home and go a long way to helping everyone’s well-being and ensuring our belongings last.

“It’s worth thinking about small changes you can make to your routine, to help your pocket and the environment.

“By using your appliances correctly and adopting clever savings hacks, you could be rewarded with a sparkling home and cheaper energy bills.”

