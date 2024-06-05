From noisy kids to smokey barbecues, these are the top 20 biggest bugbears at the beach

Litter bugs, loud music and flying footballs and frisbees are among the 20 biggest bugbears at the beach.

Misbehaving dogs, people who shake sand off their towels and seagull feeders also ranked highly in the list of top pet peeves when spending the day at the coast, alongside smoky barbecues, public displays of affection and large tents and gazebos that block the view.

Noisy kids came out at number one (41 per cent), according to the poll of 2,000 adults, while 14 per cent have a low tolerance for people who get up early to bag a sun lounger and nearly half (46 per cent) believe that an unoccupied lounger with a towel on it can reclaimed after just one hour.

To help Brits be more aware of annoying beach behaviour, easyJet Holidays, which commissioned the research, has appointed TV stars Michael and Hilary Whitehall to crack down on antisocial beach behaviour, creating a series of etiquette signs.

Etiquette signs to crack down on anti-social beach behaviour

Etiquette Signs

Michael, 84, and Hilary, 62, are the brand's new ‘Beach Rangers’, and will also educate its employees on how to spot annoyances and deal with them.

It also emerged 68 per cent are likely to visit a beach this summer, to relax (52 per cent), read a book (38 per cent) and swim in the sea (35 per cent). But 75 per cent claim a peaceful coastal environment is important when they are on holiday.

Michael Whitehall said: "Nothing spoils a holiday faster than bad beach etiquette.

"Whether it's shaking sand from towels everywhere or treating the beach like their own private nightclub, we've seen these issues all over the world.

"It's time to put a stop to them. As Beach Rangers, Hilary and I are here to educate tourists on the common courtesies and basic do's and don'ts of beach etiquette to ensure everyone enjoys a great beach holiday this summer. And remember, never feed the seagulls. It never ends well."

Important advice from your beach rangers, Michael and Hilary Whitehall, "don't feed the seagulls, it never ends well"

Don’t kill the chill

The research also found nearly all respondents (94 per cent) reported having their beach relaxation ruined by poor beach etiquette in the past. And 52 per cent would welcome a designated ‘quiet zone’ where technology is banned, after social media has ruined the experience for 45 per cent. Twenty per cent would like a ban on budgie smugglers to come in.

When it comes to bad beach behaviour more than a quarter (26 per cent) have left earlier than planned. Despite this, 45 per cent wouldn’t confront the bothersome individual. And half would be willing to pay more for a holiday if a peaceful experience was guaranteed.

Matt Callaghan, chief operating officer at easyJet Holidays, said: "Beach holidays are Britain's top vacation choice at this time of year. While everyone is free to enjoy their holidays in their own way, we want all Brits to have a restful experience, and thanks to our new Beach Rangers, summer getaways abroad will no longer be disrupted by those who are out to kill the chill."

Top 20 beach bugbears