Three in five #DogTok videos show dogs being fed dangerous treats

Almost three in five (58%) dog owners across the world feed their pups dangerous desserts, according to a new study of hundreds of TikTok videos from dog treats brand Wagg.

Further analysis from the brand shows that the top offending treat is baked goods - like cakes - followed by dairy and sugary goods.

The top 10 unsafe treats owners feed their pet*:

Biscuits 14%Cake 11%Whipped cream (puppaccinos) 9%Ice cream 8%Lollipops 7%Cheesecake 6%Chocolate 5%Doughnuts 4%Cotton candy 4%Marshmallows 4%

Despite this, over two-fifths (42%) of videos under the #DogTreats* hashtag feature owners sharing fruit and yoghurt-based recipes for treats – but there’s a clear appetite for sweet dog treats.

The study comes as dog treat brand Wagg releases its new Great British Bakes Collection of three limited-edition sweet flavours for pups to dig into. Chosen by dog owners, the range gives owners the chance to share a sweet treat with their pup guilt-free, and features:

Carrot CakeVanilla CheesecakeApple Pie

On the study, a spokesperson for Wagg comments:

“It’s alarming that such a high number of #DogTreat TikTok videos see owners sharing harmful treats, like cakes and human ice cream, with their dogs. While we may think that giving our pups the odd treat is safe, the harmful foods they’re fed often stack up and can, if taken too far, lead to serious health issues for dogs.

“Dogs thrive best when fed proper food and treats. Seek out treats with flavours close to human food to enable your pup to share in a sweet treat with you, rather than risking human foods that can be lethal.”

Pet nutritionist Carrie Beggs-Reid explains how you can safely share a sweet treat with your dog:

“Some ingredients or items you think are safe can have hidden dangers. Take peanut butter, for example. Some brands of peanut butter add xylitol as a sweetener for the human palette. Xylitol is toxic to dogs and must be avoided, it is also naturally in some fruits like raspberries. So be careful if you want to share a dessert with either ingredient with your dog.

“Although you may feel the desire to share desserts with your dog, make sure you know what ingredients are in them and whether those are dangerous or not to your dog, because human treats can do more harm than good if you’re not careful.”