Travel experts share stress-free hacks for travelling this half term
Half-term is a popular time for families to get away and enjoy a well-deserved break. Last year, 58% of young families went overseas (up from 56% in 2022) and those with younger children went on holiday abroad more often than those with older children. *
Having a stress-free trip requires planning and preparation. To help families prepare for their October half-term holiday, Neela Goyal, Product manager at Away Holidays, has shared a selection of helpful travel tips.
Take your pushchair to ease security time
At certain airports, you can breeze through security if your child is in a pushchair. For example, at Manchester Airport, you can use the free fast lane and Gatwick Airport has dedicated family lanes for children in pushchairs. Research the guidelines ahead of booking to manage time expectations.
Use a portable cup to minimise spills and help blocked ears
On flights, open cups can make a mess, and spillages can happen. Instead, take a reusable cup with a lid and straw for your child to carry on the flight. Not only does it minimise spills, but the sucking motion will also help avoid their ears popping during take-off and landing.
Check if you can bag children’s freebies on board
Some airlines offer complimentary kid’s packs and toys to keep them entertained whilst onboard. For example, on a Virgin Atlantic flight, you can ask for a KiD backpack6 for children aged 2-6 to enjoy such as a holiday journal, and on British Airways, children can enjoy a Skyflyers7 activity pack, which includes a fun eye mask and a postcard to send home from your holiday.
Fly from a child-friendly airport
Waiting for a flight can be boring for kids, if you have the option to fly from an airport that has space to entertain your little ones then it will make travelling more fun and stress-free:
Heathrow has areas for children, family-friendly restaurants, and stroller-friendly pathways. It also has free Mr Adventure Stay & Play areas with slides, soft play areas, and separate baby and junior zone.
Gatwick has a small kids' zone in the North Terminal, while there's a larger soft play near the shops upstairs in the South Terminal.
If you're flying from Birmingham, keep kids up to the age of 13 entertained in the interactive Sky Zone play area - which you can find at Gate 55.
East Midlands and Leeds Bradford airports both have unsupervised soft play areas.
Newcastle Airport caters more for older children with their Namco Games area, complete with air hockey and grabber games.
Mum of two Katie Poole, who recently travelled to Czechia and Austria with her two young boys advised: “Other than leaving them at home, there will always be some element of stress to travelling with young kids. The best tips I can advise that have always helped us travel smoothly are: - Always bring enough snacks and a different variety too, pack more than you’ll need so that they can pick at them throughout the journey.
-New colouring books As well as taking a variety of toys, taking paper and colouring pens will provide different activities for them, if you can, get some new books and pens for the trip as I find it’s a source of excitement for them and holds their attention for longer. Neela Goyal comments on the travel hacks: “"Traveling with children is a wonderful way to discover new places and create unforgettable memories. However, it's crucial to be ready for the challenges that may arise. By making a few small adjustments to your travel routine, you can greatly enhance the chances of having a successful and enjoyable half-term trip."