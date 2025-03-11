Shots! TV will air a series of true crime and unsolved cold case stories this Saturday, featuring cases including the unsolved murder of Lindsay Rimer and the murder of Annette Wade.

Shots! TV is broadcasting a day of true crime and unsolved cold cases on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 this Saturday (April 19th).

You can also stream the episodes live on shotstv.com or watch them on demand. Cases featured will include the unsolved murder of Lindsay Rimer, the unsolved murder of Adnan Abdul Hameed Al-Sane and the murder of Annette Wade. Local journalists review these tragic cases in detailed mini-documentaries in a bid to shine new light and keep them in the public spotlight.

Lindsay Rimer was 13-years-old when she went missing in Hebden Bridge one evening of November 1994. Five months later, her body was found in the Rochdale Canal about a mile away from her home. Detectives have issued a renewed appeal for the case over 30 years after her murder. A documentary covering the case, True Crime: Cold Cases: The Murder of Lindsay Rimer, will air at 10.30am this Saturday.

In January 1994, a terrifying discovery shocked the quiet village of Cheslyn Hay. A former caretaker was walking his dog on a cold morning when he discovered human remains that had been discarded in a field. We look back on the case in True Crime: Cold Cases: The Severed Head of Cheslyn Hay. The documentary airs at 11am on Saturday.

In 1989, 9-year-old Annette Wade was tragically murdered by a wanted criminal living in the woods. The fugitive had groomed the young girl into thinking they were friends over the course of several days. Annette was a popular and friendly young girl who came from a loving home. Reporter Lucinda Herbert revisits the case in Killing Field: The Murder of Annette Wade. The episode will air at 1pm and 8.30pm this Saturday.