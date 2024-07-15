UK emergency services urge Yorkshire public to download what3words for safer summer adventures

During the annual ‘Know Exactly Where’ week, which kicks off today, Emergency Services across the UK and the AA are calling on the public to be prepared ahead of their adventures this summer by downloading the free & potentially life-saving location app, what3words.

Across the country, emergency response teams are gearing up for a busy summer. Despite our notoriously unpredictable weather, 9 in 10 Brits are looking to enjoy the great outdoors, and nearly half (47%) are planning to explore new locations around the UK. For ‘Know Exactly Where’ week which kicks off today, emergency services are raising awareness of the free what3words app as a simple way for the public to be prepared, helping them to save time and resources in emergency situations.

Brits are making the most of the UK and all it offers this summer – Wales (21%) and Scotland (18%) top the charts for the most popular areas to explore, and thousands say they will be out walking (52%), heading to the beach (42%) and enjoying road trips (24%) across the country.

However, new research reveals that Brits aren’t adequately preparing.

Walkers stay safe on coastal paths

Taking a closer look at the Yorkshire respondents looking to explore new areas this summer, a staggering three quarters (79%) say they don’t check the traffic or roadworks beforehand, 66% do not research their destination in advance and less than a third (31%) make sure the address they are heading to is accurate.

Additionally, over half (59%) of Yorkshire respondents said they would rely on their phone’s GPS to help find their way back if they got lost during outdoor activities, yet less than half (44%) make sure they have enough phone battery before heading out, and only a quarter (29%) pack a portable charger. This is cause for concern given 27% have got lost during an outdoor excursion before.

Anisah Mahmood, Enhanced Emergency Medical Dispatcher for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We use what3words countless times every week to quickly identify the specific location of injured or ill patients, recent examples include someone who had fallen in the Yorkshire Dales and a road traffic accident on a long A-road with no obvious landmarks.

Summer is always a busy time for us with an influx of tourists flocking to our beautiful county and people heading out in their droves to enjoy the warmer weather, often in areas they are unfamiliar with, so being able to locate them quickly in an emergency with what3words is invaluable. I would encourage everyone to download the app. We can send 999 callers the what3words website link to their phone so they can tell us their location, but this is dependent on them having internet access so it’s preferable if they already have the app – you just never know when you might need it.”

‘What’s the address of the emergency?’ is one of the first questions asked when calling 999, but describing where help is needed can be difficult and stressful, especially in unaddressed or unfamiliar areas. Emergency call takers cannot accept shared pins, and aren’t always able to automatically detect a caller’s exact location – although 34% of Yorkshire respondents assumed they could. The new research also highlighted that many would struggle to describe meeting points in forests (45%), on country roads (34%) and campgrounds (29%), which could lead to a delay in locating a caller when every minute matters.

what3words provides a solution, and has created a simple way to communicate very precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 3 metre squares, and given each square a unique identifier consisting of three words: a what3words address. This means that every viewpoint along a hiking trail, stadium entrance, picnic spot in the park and tent on a campground has its own what3words address. For example, ///rises.lock.eating marks the exact spot along the Botany Bay Beach Walking Trail in Kent, where visitors can cut through onto the beach surrounded by stunning cliffs often visited by tourists.

The app works offline, making it ideal for use in areas with an unreliable data connection, such as popular summer destinations like festivals, beaches, national parks and campsites. what3words is available in over 60 languages to date, including Welsh. It is free to download on iOS and Android, and can be accessed via the online map at what3words.com

what3words is also used by the AA to enable faster incident response, with hundreds of AA members using the technology to communicate the precise location of breakdowns every day. Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With summer event season in full swing, downloading what3words can provide peace of mind in so many situations – whether you need to find your tent in a campsite, meet up with a friend at a busy festival, or your car breaks down on a road with no markers to describe your surroundings. Drivers can reduce the risk of a summer breakdown by preparing their car before travelling, including making sure you have enough fuel or electric charge, checking tyre conditions and pressure, and packing essentials like water in case there are delays.”