Underage victims targeted in vape spiking incidents across West Yorkshire

A recent investigation by vape retailer Evapo, conducted through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, has uncovered a worrying trend in vape spiking incidents across West Yorkshire. The data reveals that there have been 30 reported cases of vape spiking in the region, with a significant 40% of these incidents occurring within school premises. Alarmingly, 73% of the victims involved are aged under 16, highlighting a disturbing increase in the targeting of minors.

Vape spiking, the act of secretly adding harmful substances to vapes, has become an increasing concern, particularly among young people. Recent studies and police reports from across the UK, including the West Midlands, indicate a broader pattern of underreporting, with the actual number of incidents likely being much higher than what is officially recorded.

Professor Chris Pudney, an expert in biochemistry, has found that vapes laced with Spice, a potent synthetic drug, are almost “endemic” in schools nationwide. Devices from 25 out of 30 schools tested were found to contain Spice, leading to severe health incidents such as collapses and suspected cardiac arrests among students​.

As vaping has gained traction among young people, there has also been a troubling increase in the availability of illicit and potentially dangerous products. Evapo supports the proposed introduction of a licensing scheme to better control who can sell vaping products. This scheme would enforce regulations, such as prohibiting sales near schools and preventing displays of vape products alongside sweets and candies. Licensing fees could also help fund enforcement efforts, ensuring safer vaping practices.

Evapo’s CEO, Andrej Kuttruf expressed deep concern over the prevalence of vape spiking, especially among the youth "The rise in vape spiking incidents among children and teenagers is deeply concerning. It is crucial that we not only educate the public on identifying illicit or tampered vapes but also enforce stricter penalties for retailers and individuals who sell to underage individuals or distribute dangerous products. Effective age verification, along with collaboration between parents, schools, and local authorities, is essential to protect young people.”

How to Spot a Fake or Tampered with Vape

To help consumers identify potentially dangerous products, Evapo has provided tips to spot fake or tampered with vapes:

Check the Packaging: Factory-sealed packaging is a sign of a legitimate vape. Missing packaging could indicate a fake. Check the Printing Quality: Look for misprints, low-resolution images, or uneven printing. Nicotine Warning: Ensure the product has a nicotine warning label. High Nicotine Strength: The legal nicotine strength limit in the UK is 20 mg/ml. Higher strength indicates a fake. Retailer Reputation: Only buy from reputable retailers. Price Discrepancy: Extremely low prices might suggest a counterfeit product. Authentication Sticker: Verify the product with the authentication sticker. Build Quality: Authentic vapes are well-built with attention to detail. Performance: Poor performance may indicate a fake product.