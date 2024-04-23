Watch: I'm transforming a £500 damp caravan from Facebook Marketplace into a dream holiday home
Hayley Rubery, 33, and her partner, Ben, 40, took on the ‘massive renovation project’ because they liked the idea of ‘van life’ but didn’t want to spend a fortune. Ms Rubery has shared inspirational video of her fixing up the thirty year old van which she found for £500 on Facebook Marketplace.
Holiday on a budget
"We're having to do it quite slowly because of the cost of everything,” the full-time influencer said. Hayley has a £500 budget to renovate the two berth caravan - and has spent £300 so far taking out the damp wood and re-doing the kitchen. The couple have transformed it all themselves by "winging it".
Damp-proofing on a budget
The couple from Norwich, Norfolk, set themselves a tight £500 budget and started by refilling the outside to stop any further damp. They then removed any damp wood and bought new wood from a timber yard for £5 per piece of plywood.
Cheap home hacks
Hayley upcycled the kitchen around £60 - by using budget hacks such as stick on tiles costing £11.89 and using left over paint from previous renovations. She has also bought vinyl adhesive flooring for £20 - which she will lay down last.
DIY bathroom
She will tackle the bathroom next and is planning to use a waterproof adhesive to decorate. Hayley said: "It's surprising what a difference you can make on a small budget. I've just been winging it. We're the kind of people that give it a go.
