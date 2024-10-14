Wellbeing Expert Shares Top Tips for Menopause Inclusivity in the Workplace

Leeds-based data consultancy company, Oakland, is taking proactive steps to foster a more inclusive workplace for employees experiencing menopause.

With research showing that 1 in 10 people leave their jobs due to menopause-related challenges, it has become crucial for businesses to create environments where employees feel supported. This is particularly important in the tech industry, where women are already significantly underrepresented, making up only 20% of the workforce.

By addressing the stigma surrounding menopause and making practical adjustments in the workplace, Oakland is setting a benchmark for inclusivity. Jane Dennis, Head of Wellbeing at Oakland offers her expert advice on how other organisations can make similar strides in supporting their workforce through this natural phase of life.

Six Top Tips for Menopause Inclusivity in the Workplace This Menopause Awareness Month

Encourage Open Conversations

Creating a culture where employees feel comfortable discussing menopause is key. Jane emphasises that “open communication allows employees to speak up about their needs without fear or embarrassment.” Ensure that discussions are treated confidentially and sensitively.

Establish Quiet or Wellbeing Spaces

Having a designated space where employees can take a break or rest when needed is important. “Quiet rooms or wellbeing spaces offer a safe environment for employees to recharge and manage symptoms privately,” says Jane.

Train Managers on Menopause

Jane stresses the importance of training managers to understand menopause and how to support employees effectively. “Managers should be equipped to have sensitive conversations, understand symptoms, and offer practical solutions for any challenges that employees may face.”

Make Resources Accessible

“Providing accessible resources shows employees that their needs are taken seriously,” Jane says. If employees have access to information, support tools, and expert-led sessions it can help them manage menopause effectively.

Promote Flexibility

Where possible, flexibility in working hours and tasks can be essential for those experiencing menopause. “Allow employees to adjust their schedules or take breaks when needed to manage symptoms,” Jane recommends. This flexibility can greatly improve employee wellbeing and productivity.

Support Wider Health and Wellbeing