What is workplace happiness in 2024?

According to Forbes, happy employees are 20% more productive than unhappy ones, so with new generations entering the workforce and employee expectations shifting it’s important for organisations to understand how they can enhance employee happiness. With International Week of Happiness at Work upon us, now has never been a better time to consider what workplace happiness means in 2024.

In this article eight experts share the integral components of employee happiness in the current workplace, ranging from empowering employee voices and working towards fulfilment to building inclusive physical spaces.

Feeling psychologically safe at work

Despite regular encouragement for employees to share concerns, wellbeing remains a top consideration for leaders. This often stems from a key element missing in organisations: psychological safety.

According to Lesley Cooper, co-author of “Brave New Leader” and founder of WorkingWell, leaders looking to improve workplace happiness should start with creating spaces where people feel able to voice their concerns and ideas without the fear of negative consequences.

“What matters most is that when people feel safe enough to talk about their struggles, leaders use this information to tackle the root causes. Workplace happiness can only be unlocked when these underlying issues are identified and effectively addressed,” says Cooper.

“Your role as a leader is to establish a lasting foundation of trust through psychological safety that builds a happy workforce,” she sums up.

Building inclusive physical spaces

Alongside the focus on psychological safety, inclusive physical spaces are also essential to building workplace happiness. When employees do not have access to spaces tailored to their requirements, they can feel uncomfortable and unsupported, and at worst, it could be worsening their physical health, says Natasha Kitson, founder of Maternity Mentor.

“For example, women who are breastfeeding require a suitable private space and regular breaks typically every 3-4 hours for pumping. Without this, they could develop mastitis or a reduced supply, thereby affecting both the mother and their baby’s wellbeing. Their happiness at work depends on their physical space requirements being recognised,” explains Kitson.

She suggests that managers should be having proactive discussions with their employees to ensure physical spaces are created that give individuals and teams everything they need to be happy, healthy and productive.

Actively empowering employee voices

No longer is it sufficient to only provide workplace perks, employees are looking to feel as though their contributions and ideas are being taken seriously and that they are making a difference in their workplace. This is key to workplace happiness.

Lauren Neal, author of “Valued at Work” and founder of Valued at Work consultancy, explains how taking on board employees’ ideas, demonstrating that you respect them regardless of seniority, isn’t just beneficial for the individual but also for the organisation.

“Offering your employees a seat at the table today will allow them to develop into the leaders of tomorrow. Not only are you gaining diversity of thought by allowing a wider range of people to contribute to the discussion, but you’re also investing in your company's future.”

Neal continues, “This is a crucial factor in both workplace happiness and employee retention."

A consistent leader

A leader’s behaviour plays a big role in happiness at work, shaping the culture that can make or break how employees feel about their workplace. Leaders who say one thing then do the opposite create a stressful environment, with team members constantly trying to figure out what they really mean or what they want them to do,

Sarah Langslow, executive leadership coach and author of “Do Sweat the Small Stuff”, highlights why consistency matters as a leader. “Even if verbally you’re transmitting the right message, your habits and micro-interactions could be saying the opposite.”

Langslow continues, “For example, if you encourage your team to come to you when they’re struggling, then they hear you complain about having too much on your plate, they will likely feel uncomfortable and avoid approaching you.”

Leaders who are consistent and clear in their communication create a happier workplace because their team can trust and rely on what they say, rather than feeling the need to second-guess.

Fostering a collective consciousness

For Dr Lisa Turner, emotional resilience and conscious expert and author of “Our Conscious Tipping Point”, leaders should adopt a full-circle approach that includes a focus on transcendence.

By fostering a collective consciousness, transcendent leadership unites individuals under a shared purpose, promoting personal and collective growth. Not only does this promote workplace happiness but can also drive progress toward meaningful societal change.

“In today’s world, where we face constant challenges, the true measure of a leader is how they inspire transformation. Leaders who embrace this transcendent and collective approach create workplaces that go beyond individual goals, aligning with larger societal objectives - such as sustainability and social impact,” Turner adds. After all, a PWC survey found that for 83% of respondents, finding ‘meaning in day-to-day work’ was a priority.

Employees taking control of their own happiness

Whilst happiness at work could be sourced via external factors such as promotions or perks, spiritual confidant, thought leader and author of “The Flourishing Code”, Mynoo Maryel emphasises that true happiness must be reclaimed by the individual. “There is only one way of depleting the amount of happiness you allow yourself to enjoy, and that is by giving control of it to others,” she explains.

External rewards may provide a temporary morale boost, but relying on them alone can leave individuals feeling vulnerable. Therefore, Maryel encourages individuals to take control of their own happiness too, looking inside themselves to what they truly need from their work and career. “You are the master of your own destiny,” she adds.

Recognising that constant happiness at work is unrealistic

On the contrary, Beth Stallwood, an organisational development consultant and author of “WorkJoy”, argues that the idea that people should always be happy at work is unrealistic. “The workplace is where we experience a whole spectrum of emotions, from moments of great joy to periods of stress and gloom. WorkJoy isn’t about being happy all the time, plastering a fake smile on your face or never feeling frustrated. That’s toxic positivity,” she says.

Expecting constant happiness from your team can pressure them into masking their true emotions, which is unhealthy and unproductive in the long run. Instead, a more balanced perspective is to focus on overall job satisfaction and wellbeing. “It's perfectly normal for people to have bad days and feel down. Neutrality or contentment is fine too. What matters is that, over time, positive experiences and feelings outweigh WorkGloom,” concludes Stallwood.

Working towards fulfilment instead

Instead of focusing on happiness, Beth Benatti Kennedy, leadership and team coach and co-author of “ReThink Resilience: 99 Ways to ReCharge Your Career and Life”, says organisations and individuals should strive towards a deeper fulfilment.

“Happiness can be a fleeting moment, changing every day. I’ve worked with individuals who have described themselves as happy but were unable to answer the question of whether they were feeling fulfilled. Fulfilment takes into account how your purpose, overall well-being, personal brand, and connection with others feed into your career trajectory. Deeply considering these factors and their connection to your purpose should be the measure behind workplace fulfilment.”