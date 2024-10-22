Which? Trusted Traders partners with OFTEC to help households in Yorkshire

Which? Trusted Traders has joined forces with the trade association OFTEC to help households in Yorkshire find accredited heating technicians.

The consumer group Which? launched the initiative in 2013 to help households identify technicians and installers who have been thoroughly vetted. Technicians who apply to the Which? Trusted Traders scheme undergo a rigorous assessment which includes financial, behavioural, competency and reference checks.

OFTEC runs a government approved competent person scheme and has over 10,000 registered technicians accredited for installing and servicing off-grid heating systems from liquid fuel, solid fuel, heat pumps to renewables. Technicians are regularly inspected to ensure they are compliant with regulations and delivering work to a high standard.

There are an estimated 4 million households living off the gas grid using alternative heating systems, including 47,500 in Yorkshire on oil heating.

The new partnership will enable OFTEC registered technicians to also achieve Which? Trusted Trader accreditation if they meet the criteria.

The two leading organisations will work closely together to further improve safety standards and uphold best practice to ensure consumers have full confidence that trades people they are letting in their homes are qualified and trustworthy.

Reports from the government’s latest Consumer Protection Study in 2022 found that rogue traders are reckoned to cost homeowners in the UK £1.4 billion a year.

Phil Amy, Which? Commercial Director, said: “Which? Trusted Traders is delighted to announce a new partnership with OFTEC, aimed at helping reputable installers gain greater recognition and exposure in the market.

"Consumers want to be confident they are booking with an installer they can trust, and a business that has been verified by OFTEC as well as Which? Trusted Traders can help give them that peace of mind.”

Following the announcement, Adrian Lightwood, registrations services director at OFTEC, added: “Which? is a well-known and trusted consumer brand and we share the same values of upholding high standards in the industry to ensure consumers have safe and efficient heating systems and advice they can rely on.

“We’re pleased to join forces with Which? Trusted Traders on this new partnership. For OFTEC technicians in Yorkshire supporting customers every day, we believe the opportunity to achieve accreditation on the Which? Trusted Trader scheme and further demonstrate their competency to consumers will be a further added benefit.

“We look forward to working with Which? over the coming months as we continue to build new partnerships across the industry to support consumers, technicians and installers.”