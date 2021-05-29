Will Piers Morgan return to GMB? Host hints at Good Morning Britain comeback after ratings fall

Piers Morgan says he has been approached about a potential return to Good Morning Britain (Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images)

Piers Morgan says he has been approached about a potential return to Good Morning Britain.

The TV presenter, 56, left the show in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Good Morning Britain has reportedly suffered a decline in viewers since Morgan’s departure and he said there had been contact from a third party over a comeback.

He told The Sun: “I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show. I don’t want to say on the record who, but a pretty close third-party.

“As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues. It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast.

“It’s their problem to work out… but never say never.”

Why did Morgan leave GMB?

ITV announced Morgan had left the show on the evening of 9 March.

Morgan’s final episode of the show saw him storm off the set after a heated exchange with co-star Alex Beresford, in which Beresford accused Morgan of “trashing” Meghan.

Morgan had previously said he did not believe what Meghan said during her headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey. He has since stood by his controversial comments, and said his departure from Good Morning Britain was caused by the “cancel culture that is permeating our country”.

The duchess said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that racist comments had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

Morgan said on-air that he “didn’t believe a word” of her interview with chat show host Winfrey when she laid bare her struggles.

Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Winfrey led to the highest number of complaints in Ofcom’s history, with episodes of ITV’s Good Morning Britain on 8 and 9 March sparking 57,121 complaints to Ofcom.

That record was broken just weeks later by the number of complaints the TV regulator received over the BBC’s coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

It later emerged that Meghan also made a formal complaint to Ofcom about the TV host after he dismissed her account of suffering suicidal thoughts and experiencing racism at the hands of the royal family.

She raised concerns with the broadcaster about the effect Morgan’s comments may have on the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems – and not about the former newspaper editor’s personal attack on herself.

Morgan responded on Twitter, writing: “Only 57,000? I’ve had more people than that come up & congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are right behind me.”

Morgan later claimed he had received messages on behalf of the royal family thanking him for “standing up” to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan appeared on US TV show Extra to discuss the continued fallout from his criticism of Meghan and told host Billy Bush he has the backing of some members of the royal family.

“I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family,” he said.

Asked by Bush if the backing came from “upper level people,” Morgan replied: “I’m not going to go into who it was. But what I would say is, gratitude that somebody was standing up.”