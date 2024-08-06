Wine buffs tricked into drinking cheap vino from budget supermarket

Wine buffs at a showjumping event were tricked into drinking gourmet wine - that actually came from Aldi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hilarious video shows a flamboyant master of wine – known as Justin Youraldi – pouring out measures of red, white, and rosé to the upper echelons of society.

While they thought they were sipping on exotic grapes from the world’s most exclusive vineyards, typically costing nearly 10 times the price, they were in fact enjoying more modestly priced wines at under a fiver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some were even coaxed into putting their ears to glasses of bubbly to see if they could identify the more expensive-sounding fizz.

The spectators spoke eloquently about the aromas, balance, acidity, and earthiness of the vino, with some even boasting about their extensive wine knowledge – before the big reveal.

One surprised wine taster said: “I can’t believe that. I’m staggered. I’m off to Aldi, you’ve won a customer”.

Another priced a £7.99 bottle at £30 to £40 and was shocked to hear they’d been tricked by the supermarket’s wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An actor poses as a fake luxury wine merchant with a real stall at The Royal International Horse Show as Aldi goes undercover to showcase the supermarket's great-value wines | Ben Stevens/PinPep

Budget supermarket wine triumphs

Aldi’s mistress of wine, Sam Caporn, said: “The specially selected Toscana Rosso which we see sampled in the undercover clip has a nice youthful colour with notes of red cherries, herbs and blueberries with fine, but evident tannins on the finish.”

The wine, according to influencer TheWineWally, is reminiscent in flavour of Tiganello, known for being a favourite of Meghan Markle, retailing for around £150.

The main difference is the price point, with Toscana Rosso retailing at just £7.99.

Sam Caporn added: “My top pick of the wines that fooled Justin Youraldi’s customers is the Pierre Jaurant Cotes de Gascogne – pale and fresh with delicate green aromas of herbs, grass, elderflower and citrus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows data from the supermarket that its wine sales soared by 23 per cent compared to last summer.

And its research of 2,000 wine drinkers found 43 per cent serve a low-cost wine and received compliments, while 38 per cent believe many more expensive options are overrated.

A quarter (24 per cent) admit they wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between a £5 and £50 wine | Ben Stevens/PinPep

Great value and quality wine

A quarter (24 per cent) admit they wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between a £5 and £50 wine and 40 per cent agree that wine rules are snobbish.

Over half (55 per cent) of these fill a glass to the brim rather than measuring it out, and 38 per cent drink rosé all year round, with 49 per cent serving red directly from the bottle ignoring advice to let it ‘breathe’ first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, over a quarter (27 per cent) of drinkers mix lemonade and wine, and 12 per cent have even added a cube of ice to a glass of red, and 17 per cent believe that rose is made by mixing red and white wine.

When shopping for wine, 29 per cent simply opt for the cheapest bottle.

And just 14 per cent are influenced by the advice of wine experts compared to 42 per cent are swayed by a special offer.

On average, drinkers will pay £9.24 for a bottle – but will fork out up to £16 for good quality bottle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad