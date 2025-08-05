Winning smiles: Natural teeth take centre stage as Love Island final approaches

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Principal Dentist at Smmmile reveals why natural smiles are making a comeback – and how to achieve a stunning look with minimal intervention

As Monday’s Love Island final approaches, much of the online conversation has centred around the natural beauty of this year’s contestants, with social media users praising the 2025 Islanders for their attractive yet refreshingly unique look. One Reddit user commented:

“There was something about the girls this season that I really really loved but I couldn’t figure out what was different. I’ve just realised they all have beautiful NATURAL teeth. Maximum work I can see is braces. Love that for them!”

Another added: “Everything about the girls this season is refreshingly natural… they seem to have minimal work done in general they’re just naturally beautiful which feels nice to see on love island LOL”

Over the past decade, Turkey has become a popular destination for dental tourism, offering cosmetic procedures at a fraction of UK prices. But according to Dr Laura McGrath, Principal Dentist at Smmmile in Glasgow, the tide is turning. More young people are now prioritising a natural aesthetic and are increasingly aware of the risks associated with overseas treatments.

“Many of the girls on this year’s show have natural teeth. They may have had some treatment, but they’ve avoided invasive procedures like crowns or veneers,” says Dr McGrath. “We’re seeing a real resurgence in the popularity of natural teeth, with patients favouring the less invasive treatments such as Invisalign® and whitening.”

Dr McGrath explains that more young people are becoming educated about the long-term risks of flying abroad for cheap cosmetic dentistry.

“Procedures like full sets of crowns involve filing the teeth down to pegs. While the initial cost may be lower, these restorations need replacing every 10 to 15 years. What seems like a quick fix can become a lifelong commitment.”

Social media has played a huge role in influencing young Brits to seek out “Turkey Teeth”, often costing around £3,000 overseas compared to approximately £16,000 in the UK. But this year, Love Island seems to be bucking the trend. Popular contestants including Shakira, Meg, Toni, Dejon, and Harry have embraced their natural smiles, steering clear of the overly polished veneer look we're used to seeing on reality TV.

While in the past the “Turkey Teeth” aesthetic may have been seen as a shortcut to achieving the “Love Island look,” more people are now exploring alternative treatments that are not only more affordable long-term but also pose fewer health risks and less permanent damage.

Dr McGrath adds that people as young as 18 undergo extensive cosmetic procedures for that bright-white, uniform look. In the UK, dentists typically recommend more conservative options like straightening, whitening, and composite bonding – all of which preserve the natural tooth structure.

“We see people come in saying they want that Love Island smile,” says Dr McGrath. “In Turkey, the treatment is cheaper and faster, so it’s more appealing, but the long-term risks are often overlooked. There are other, safer ways to get a great smile that still looks beautifully natural.”

For those looking to enhance their smile while keeping it authentic, and avoiding the pitfalls of overseas treatment, Smmmile offers free consultations. With high-quality, dentist-led services, Smmmile focuses on long-lasting, natural results at a reasonable price.

To find out more about the available treatments or book your free consultation at Smmmile Leeds, visit https://smmmile.store.