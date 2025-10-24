Women's biggest barriers to sport include the cost, access and equipment

Women’s biggest barriers to participating in sport include the cost of participation, lack of access to suitable spaces – and equipment designed for men. | Amelia Rabin / SWNS.com

Women’s biggest barriers to participating in sport include the cost of participation, lack of access to suitable spaces – and equipment designed for men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults found 46 per cent of women are keen to take up a physical activity but admit there is something hindering them. With other obstacles including confidence, low energy and not having anyone to do it with. While the women polled are slightly more likely to experience dehydration-related symptoms such as dizziness or a lack of motivation.

The research was commissioned by Liquid I.V. which also found although 75 per cent recognised that staying hydrated helps improve their performance, a lack of knowledge often affects their focus and drive. It also emerged 38 per cent are in a vicious cycle of not feeling fit enough to join a sports team - but aren't getting fitter, because they’re not doing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the barriers, 68 per cent feel inspired to take up a physical activity, with many citing the success of the Lionesses and the England rugby side. As figures show 64 per cent of women have taken up a new sport in the last 12 months, including rugby, football and tennis.

The women polled are slightly more likely to experience dehydration-related symptoms. | SWNS

Former England midfielder Jill Scott, who has teamed up with the powdered hydration brand for the brand-new Hot Seat Series, said: “I know first-hand how important it is to stay motivated and hydrated, and having the right support can make all the difference.

“If you’re playing in a big group match or going for a quick run, when you’re working up a sweat, you’re not just losing water – you’re losing essential electrolytes that keep your muscles and mind performing at their best.

The study also found that when women do exercise, their typical session lasts less time than a man – with 30 per cent of men working for more than 60 minutes, but only 21 per cent of women doing the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women also cited Jessica Ennis as the most inspirational person to get people to try new sports (19 per cent). While men were more likely to select footballers Harry Kane or Marcus Rashford.