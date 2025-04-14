York among England’s brainiest cities, according to new study

From its world-famous universities to its obsession with trivia nights, England has long taken pride in its academic achievements. But when it comes to brainpower, which places are actually topping the charts? A new study has analysed the data to find out. And the results might just surprise you.

The research, carried out by BrainManager, a website that tests IQ through various quizzes online, examined a range of factors that reflect both formal education and intellectual curiosity. Looking at 60 of England’s largest towns and cities, the study considered the percentage of residents with degrees, GCSE attainment, vocational and Level 3 qualification rates, and access to public libraries. But it didn’t stop there – it also explored how eager people are to learn outside the classroom, using data on Google searches related to online reading and the number of public lectures and academic events held per 10,000 people.

By analysing these eight metrics and assigning each a weighted value based on its educational significance, BrainManager created an overall score to rank England’s largest towns and cities.

Historic York is no slouch when it comes to smarts, ranking sixth in the study. The city’s GCSE performance is excellent, ranking fourth nationally with 53%, and 77% of residents hold Level 3 qualifications. That academic strength is further backed by the fact over a third of its residents hold degrees – a very respectable seventh place in that category.

But it’s not without its quirks. Despite being a major heritage and tourist destination, York ranks low for Google searches on online reading and has fewer public academic events compared to similarly ranked cities. Still, with a solid library network and a reputation for academic excellence, York continues to prove it’s more than just a pretty cathedral.

Oxford dominates the table with exceptional academic stats across the board – from degrees to lectures – leaving little doubt as to its number one status. Reading sits in second, showing strength in both formal education and digital learning trends. Slough rounds out the top three with a powerful mix of vocational training success and community event activity.

Brighton and Hove comes in fourth with high levels of degree-holding residents, while London secures fifth place thanks to its school quality and unrivalled access to libraries. Wokingham, at seventh, boasts outstanding qualification results but suffers from a near-nonexistent library network. Stafford follows in eighth, standing out for school quality and local event activity. Southend-on-Sea, in ninth, leads in GCSEs and public engagement, while Bournemouth closes the top 10 with good GCSE performance and a respectable share of outstanding schools.

On the flip side, Blackpool, Doncaster, Sunderland, Barnsley, and Hull ranked in the bottom five.

List of the top 10 smartest cities in the study: