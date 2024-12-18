York Christmas Markets is among the UK’s top five most scenic

The city of York’s Christmas markets are among the top five most ‘Instagram-worthy’ Christmas markets in the UK, a new study reveals.

From the sparkling lights to the bustling crowds, Christmas markets provide the ideal setting for capturing those festive moments - but which UK cities are home to the most Instagram-worthy markets?

With this in mind, Jessops have compiled a list of the Christmas markets from the UK’s most populated cities and ranked the top 10 most scenic, based on the number of Instagram hashtags for each location.

Map of UK's most scenic Christmas markets

Boasting 11,000 hashtags, York ranks in fifth place in the UK for its Christmas markets.

The city's historic streets are transformed during the Christmas season, with a towering tree in St Helen's Square and lights draped along the cobbled streets. You can browse over 75 stalls filled with unique gifts and food, and you may even find a choir perfect for getting you in the festive spirit.

See how other cities rank below…

Christmas lights

Manchester - 62,000 hashtags

Edinburgh - 55,000 hashtags

London (Hyde Park Winter Wonderland) - 35,000 hashtags

Bath - 35,000 hashtags

Birmingham - 21,000 hashtags

York - 11,000 hashtags

Nottingham - 6,400 hashtags

Leeds - 5,700 hashtags

Glasgow - 5,100 hashtags