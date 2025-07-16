York named in top 10 worst places in the UK for bike theft, according to new study

York named in top 10 worst places in the UK for bike theft

Cycling has long been a favourite mode of transport across the UK: it's cheap, green, and often faster than sitting in traffic. But whether you're pedalling to lectures, commuting to work, or heading out for a scenic ride, there's one nagging fear most cyclists share: will your bike still be there when you get back? The risk of bike theft is, unfortunately, a growing reality. With more people hopping on two wheels, the opportunities for thieves have multiplied, too. But have you ever wondered which cities in the UK are the worst for bike theft in 2025?

To shed light on the problem, the research team at VelociRAX, a company that specialises in bike racks, looked at the numbers to pinpoint the areas where bicycle theft is most common. The study used the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to calculate theft rates per 1,000 people.

Their methodology involved analysing recorded crime data specifically on bicycle thefts, covering 301 cities across the UK. Each city was ranked from the worst to the best based on how many thefts occurred relative to the population size, giving a clear picture of where cyclists are most at risk.

Also registering 4.4 thefts per 1,000 residents is York, tying with Camden for sixth place. While it sits outside London, York shares some key features with its southern counterparts: a heavy student presence, historical city centre, and strong cycling culture. With its compact layout and traffic restrictions in place, bikes are often the fastest way to get around.

Unfortunately, they’re also an easy target. Despite various efforts to improve bike security, theft continues to affect students and residents alike, particularly around university areas and busy retail zones like Coney Street and Parliament Street.

Cambridge claims 1st place with 8.8 thefts per 1,000 people, followed by Oxford in 2nd at 6.7 and Hammersmith and Fulham in 3rd at 5.8. Westminster and Hackney place 4th and 5th, with 5.5 and 5.1 respectively. Camden takes 6th at 4.4 per 1,000.

Cardiff and Tower Hamlets both rank 8th with 3.8, and Kensington and Chelsea comes in 10th with 3.6.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the Isles of Scilly is the safest spot in the UK for bike owners, reporting a grand total of zero thefts. Meanwhile, areas such as South Staffordshire, Pembrokeshire, Rutland, and Staffordshire Moorlands all recorded just 0.1 thefts per 1,000 people, making them some of the most secure places to park your bike.

Other notable entries include Burnley in 150th place with 0.6 thefts per 1,000 people, Sheffield in 126th with 0.7, and Sunderland in 88th with 1.0. Cities like Milton Keynes, Swansea and Liverpool all hovered around 1.1, placing them closer to the middle of the pack. Meanwhile, Blackpool and Leeds sat side by side in 55th and 56th place, both at 1.4.

Further up the risk ladder, Newcastle upon Tyne and Portsmouth placed 33rd and 34th respectively, each recording 1.9 thefts per 1,000 people. Nottingham followed in 28th at 2.0, and Manchester made the top 25 at 2.3 thefts per 1,000, not quite among the worst, but certainly not risk-free either.

Top 20 list of the cities with the most bicycle thefts: