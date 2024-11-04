Yorkshire community pharmacies lacking support with over 2,000 closures last year

Nearly half of patients in the North of England are unaware of new pharmacy services launched at the start of the year, according to a new survey from Charac, in partnership with YouGov.

Pharmacy First, launched at the end of January, was meant to drive patients towards community pharmacies, freeing up GPs, with pharmacies able to prescribe for seven new conditions.

However, patient understanding of this is lacking. The survey found that as low as 24% of patients in the North of England would consider visiting a pharmacist over their GP for certain minor health conditions. Yet community pharmacies are often located centrally and open for longer hours, with walk-in appointments available through NHS 111. Pharmacies are also well-placed to offer services including chlamydia screening, smoking advice, blood sugar testing, and substance misuse schemes.

Imaan Pharmacy

Pharmacy services also play a role in providing valuable education for patients, empowering them to be more active in managing their health.

The programme has faced numerous barriers, with uptake ranging between 120,000 to 180,000 consultations a month - far off the previous government’s goal of 10 million a year.

Saghir Ahmed, Director of Operations at Imaan Healthcare, said, “The Pharmacy First initiative has placed additional demands on pharmacies, increasing the pressure on already stretched resources, while locking funding away behind benchmarks that a fair few pharmacies do struggle to reach, due to limited awareness of the service. Adequate funding is crucial to ensuring we can continue to deliver these essential services without compromising quality.”

Legacy systems, including a reliance on manual paperwork and software to support referrals only rolled out in late summer, have impacted the efficiency. GP strikes in August have also affected communication with pharmacists, with less patients referred.

Some pharmacists have even claimed that GPs are not sending patients to them, and refusing to participate in the programme. Three-quarters of pharmacists are not getting regular Pharmacy First referrals from GPs, according to a National Pharmacy Association survey.

Saghir added, “We’ve seen first-hand the benefits of innovative technology like Charac, which has helped us improve efficiency by streamlining appointments, repeat prescriptions, and patient communication. By integrating such technology, we can better manage the growing demand, enhance patient outcomes, and ensure our services remain easily accessible to all.”

According to Saghir, there have been more than 40 permanent closures and 2,040 temporary closures in Yorkshire alone in 2023.

“We are facing significant challenges with underfunding and staffing shortages that impact our ability to provide vital healthcare services. As the first point of care for many patients, we play a crucial role in ensuring accessible, high-quality healthcare across our communities. However, to continue meeting the growing demands, we need the right support.”

Imaan Healthcare has 14 pharmacies in Yorkshire and offers numerous NHS and private services, including vaccinations, blood pressure tests, weight management, earwax removal, and other services for common conditions.