Yorkshire families cram 48 outfits into one suitcase for just a week-long holiday, survey finds
British families are overpacking by a long shot, with a new study revealing that the average two-child household squeezes 48 outfits into their luggage for a seven-day holiday.
The research, commissioned by garment care experts Philips, found that families typically spend £200 on new holiday clothes, but 42% of those outfits go unworn. With 85% of parents leaving packing until the night before departure and 63% needing to sit on their suitcase to close it, it’s no surprise that 36% of families have paid excess baggage fees.
Packing has become one of the biggest sources of holiday stress, with one in four (24%) parents naming it the most anxiety-inducing part of going away. Kids' clothes take up the most space (42%), followed by mum’s (36%) and then dad’s (22%).
The issue doesn’t stop when families arrive. Unreliable hotel irons have damaged clothes for a third of holidaymakers (33%), while 22% say their clothes are often too creased to wear, making handheld steamers – like Philips’ 5000 Series – a must-pack for many.
To help families pack smarter and travel lighter, Philips enlisted brainbox and mum-of-two Rachel Riley, who revealed a formula to dramatically reduce the number of clothes we need to take – without sacrificing style.
Rachel’s simple hack involves packing just three tops and three bottoms:
“That makes nine distinct looks,” she explains. “Chuck in three pairs of shoes and you’re already up to 27 individual outfits.
“With every added optional accessory, you increase your options. So, just two additional choices of headwear, two statement necklaces and two pairs of sunglasses gives over 700 unique combinations to choose from.”
Her packing formula has already been hailed by parents, who have described it as “genius”.
Lamprini Fameli, Senior Product Manager at Philips, added: Deciding what to pack for holiday is the ultimate conundrum.
And with our new research demonstrating that we’re a nation of chronic, last-minute over-packers, who better to solve this quandary than Rachel Riley?
Her brilliant advice will help us all pack smarter this summer – freeing up space for holiday essentials like our 5000 Series handheld steamer, which will ensure every single one of your 700 holiday looks will be at its very best.”