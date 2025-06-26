Yorkshire leads the way in solar savings - but dodgy installations risk stalling progress, warns major new survey

Faith in solar savings is surging across Yorkshire and the Humber, with an impressive four out of five users in the region saying their systems are cutting energy bills, the highest figures in the UK. But a growing number of poor installations and lacklustre aftercare could threaten to derail the country's clean energy momentum, according to new national research.

The 2025 UK Solar Sentiment Survey, carried out by solar power specialists GreenFox Energy in partnership with Scottish Building Society, reveals a dramatic shift in attitudes across the UK, and particularly in the North, where solar is increasingly seen as a smart financial move rather than just a green one.

The survey, based on responses from more than 2,000 UK adults, found that saving money has overtaken saving the planet as the key reason for going solar. Two-thirds (66%) of homeowners now see solar as a major cost-cutting tool, up 16 percentage points from last year, and more than double the enthusiasm seen in 2023.

While the North is leading on perceived value, with Yorkshire and Humber outpacing regions like Greater London, where only three in five say they’re seeing savings, the solar sector nationally is facing growing concerns over poor-quality workmanship and lack of after-sales care.

Figures show 15% of solar users wouldn’t recommend their installer, and half say they never received system registration details. Shockingly, up to one in six fitters may be working without the proper qualifications.

Although 90% of solar homeowners say they’d be happy to pay for system maintenance, and most would spend over £30 per month, fewer than 1% actually have a care plan in place, highlighting a major gap in available support and leaving many vulnerable to rogue operators.

Still, there’s hope on the horizon. According to GreenFox, customer expectations are rising, and with that, a demand for more professional, long-term service.

GreenFox Energy Co-founder Eddie Curran said: “The results of this year’s Solar Sentiment Survey mirror what our engineers and customer service teams are hearing from customers every day.

“Solar energy has gone mainstream and is now widely accepted to be the smart choice for homeowners looking to cut energy bills and future-proof their homes as the UK faces into a lower-carbon future. As the market continues to mature, we'd expect to see a continuation of this year's key trends: increasing positivity about the benefits of solar, but also an increasing gap being called out by customers between the best solar companies and the under qualified opportunists.

“As the market grows customers are becoming more aware of what good looks like and, quite reasonably, have higher expectations around what is a major investment decision. This will translate to a greater focus on skill, quality and provision of lifetime care services as customers more critically assess the market for solar engineers.”

Paul Denton, Chief Executive of Scottish Building Society, added: “It’s encouraging to see increasing confidence in solar energy as a cost-saving solution for households. However, the findings also underline the importance of addressing gaps in trust and information when it comes to installations.

