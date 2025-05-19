A new nationwide survey by has revealed what Yorkshire residents secretly want from summer BBQs and it turns out burgers, bangers and some beats aren’t cutting it anymore.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, which was commissioned by housebuilder Avant Homes, found that nearly half of people living in the region said BBQs are the best type of party to attend.

With an estimated 22.7 million UK households having access to a garden*, millions of BBQs will be sizzling across the country over the course of this summer and the pressure is on for hosts to deliver.

But, despite their huge popularity, nearly a third (30 per cent) think most BBQs could do with a serious upgrade, calling for party themes, better entertainment, outdoor games and unusual food options.

Surprise findings - a survey by Avant Homes has revealed Yorkshire residents' secret summer BBQ party wishes

Hosting is heating up

The survey revealed a clear shift in what those in Yorkshire expect from a great BBQ gathering. Hosting one is no longer just about putting on a few sausages and hoping for sunshine.

It’s about creating an experience, with a quarter of the region (24 per cent) saying the entertainment at a BBQ is more important than the food itself.

Party on

When asked what party theme they secretly hoped for at BBQs they attend, just over one in five people living in Yorkshire (22 per cent) crowned beach parties the number one choice.

In second place, just over one in six (17 per cent) wanted a British street party theme and in third place with 16 per cent was an American cookout.

That’s entertainment

When it comes to live entertainment, karaoke and comedy top the list. Just over one in five Yorkshire residents (21 per cent) secretly wish they could attend a BBQ featuring karaoke or enjoy a good laugh with a comedian.

In third place on the secret wish list was a celebrity impersonator, with 15 per cent hoping for some A-list impressions to go with their hot dogs.

Game changer

When it comes to outdoor games, six out of ten people living in Yorkshire secretly want to find some are available to play at BBQs they attend.

Generational favourite giant Jenga (24 per cent) was the most wanted game, followed by swingball (22 per cent) and mini badminton (21 per cent).

Beyond the burgers

Food, of course, remains central to the BBQ experience, but guests are becoming more adventurous and there’s a growing appetite for the unusual.

While traditional staples still have their place, the survey found that many people in Yorkshire secretly want to try more adventurous options.

Buffalo (25 per cent), wild boar (19 per cent) and kangaroo (14 per cent) emerged at the top of guests’ lists of unusual meats they would secretly like to try, suggesting hosts might want to re-think the usual offerings.

Vegetable and fruit choices for BBQs are evolving too with those in the region revealing their secret cravings. Sweet potato was the most wanted veg, chosen by just over three in ten people (35 per cent) followed by leeks (19 per cent) and avocado (16 per cent).

Fresh ideas

Commenting on the findings, Avant Homes group marketing manager, Louise Lawrence Flynn, said, “BBQ parties have long been a hugely popular staple of a British summer, but our research shows expectations are clearly evolving.

“People want more than just good food, they’re looking for memorable experiences, playful entertainment, out of the ordinary food and need spaces that work for hosting.