Yorkshire savings crisis - Gap widens between those who can and cannot save

People in Yorkshire and the Humber are facing a savings crisis, according to new research by Yorkshire Building Society, which highlights the fragility of people’s finances across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Yorkshire and the Humber are facing a savings crisis, according to new research[i] by Yorkshire Building Society released today (Thursday 23 October), which highlights the fragility of people’s finances across the region.

The findings show one in five (22%) adults, living in Yorkshire and Humberside, admit they have less than £100 in savings and, of those, 18% have no savings at all to fall back on should an unexpected expense occur, those numbers increasing slightly in the last three years from 20% and 14% respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation is even more stark for those living in Leeds. In the city, a quarter (25%) stated they have less than £100 and of those 22% have no savings at all, that compares to just one in ten (10%) of those living in London who have less than £100 and the UK average of a fifth (19%).

People in Yorkshire and the Humber are facing a savings crisis

The financial resilience research compares the changing financial behaviours of adults living cross the country over the last three years, and the latest figures draw attention to the UK’s widening financial wellbeing gap – the gap between non-savers and savers.

A quarter (26%) of UK adults say they have had to dip into savings in the last month to cover regular expenses and half (51%) can’t afford to save anything. In addition, two-fifths (40%) admit to falling behind with loan repayments in the last 12 months and a quarter (24%) say they couldn’t afford for their outgoings to go up by more than £100 a month.

At the other end of the scale, those who are saving are putting more away. The average Brit now saves £379 each month, more than double the £167 they were saving in 2021. Savers in Yorkshire and Humberside have also seen their savings grow in the same period but not by the same amount, with the average person increasing their monthly savings by just £89 from £178 to £267 a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amount people have in savings has also tripled from an average of £8,253 in 2021 to £25,020 today, with those in London seeing the biggest increase to their nest egg, growing by almost five times from £8,935 to £42,836. Those living in Yorkshire and Humberside had previously had an average savings balance a £9,156, however they now sit with an average of £22,295. Those living in Scotland have the lowest average savings balance at £15,143 however that figure has still almost doubled from £7,960 in 2021.

Despite the increase to people’s saving balances, half of people (48%) said they have felt stressed over their finances in the last year, with that figure rising to 50% for those in the Yorkshire region.

Chris Irwin, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “Our new research continues to highlight just how fragile many people’s finances are with the shocking figure that a quarter of people living in Leeds have less than £100 in savings. It also shows the further widening of the gap between those that can save and those that can’t in the UK. While we know it can be hard for people to put money away, especially with rising living costs, we mustn’t overlook the impact saving has on people’s financial and mental wellbeing.

“It’s positive to see that those who are able to save are managing to save more, and we hope those who have increased their savings will maintain good money habits and grow their savings safety nets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things the last few years has demonstrated is that anyone could find themselves in financial difficulties and may need to rely on savings, we want to continue to help people build a healthy savings pot and improve their financial wellbeing and in turn their overall mental wellbeing.”

Yorkshire Building Society has a range of support tools available to help people build their financial resilience and take practical steps to saving more. To find out more, please visit the Society’s Money MOT hub.

[i] 2021 data collected with Opinium Research – surveying 2000 UK Adults nationally representative of the UK population completed 7th - 11th May 2021