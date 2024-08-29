You deserve another break: Visit the Cayman Islands with BA Sale

The long-awaited BA sale officially begins on Thursday 29th August .The nation’s favourite airline will be offering return economy (world Traveller) flights to the Cayman Islands for just £749 return, with 5 direct flights flying from London Heathrow each week.

Running until October 1st 2024, BA will give sunshine and adventure seekers the opportunity to visit the Cayman Islands for less with direct flights available from London Heathrow five times a week. The return economy fare is valid on flights from London Heathrow to Grand Cayman and provides a huge saving for those wanting to enjoy luxury destinations at an affordable price.

Nestled in the Caribbean, the Cayman Islands is a luxury tri-island destination providing visitors with the opportunity to experience award-winning beaches, breathtaking turquoise oceans and an abundance of rare flora and fauna. Each island boasts its own unique personality - from stretches of white sandy beaches and world-class dive sites on Little Cayman, to action and adventure on the rugged coastline of Cayman Brac, to one-of-a-kind dining experiences, high-end shopping and 5-star resorts on Grand Cayman. A visit to the Cayman Islands is more than a holiday – it’s a trip of a lifetime.

The Cayman Islands has an array of luxury and high-end accommodation options to suit all tastes. From the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach situated on the award-winning Seven Mile Beach to Hotel Indigo, the islands latest hotel. Hotel Indigo provides world-class amenities, an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, Cayman’s first rooftop bar, Pom Pom, which provides panoramic views across Grand Cayman, and rooms which are tastefully decorated with modern touches of luxury to create the perfect home away from home. No matter where you choose to stay, each property boasts tropical elegance with picturesque beaches, incredible wildlife and natural wonders on your doorstep.

For those seeking a package holiday with British Airways, a variety of options await. A seven-night stay at the beautiful Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, including flights, accommodation, and baggage allowance, starts at just £2,958 per person. For those who want to experience the newest resort on Grand Cayman, Hotel Indigo offers a seven-night package at £3,445 per person, covering flights, accommodation, and baggage. Similar enticing deals are available for stays at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa, and Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, catering to different preferences and budgets.