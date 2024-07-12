You've watched Glastonbury DJs, but what are they actually doing behind the decks?

With the famous music festival finished for another year, many are finding themselves with the Glastonbury blues. Perhaps you missed out on getting tickets to Tomorrowland festival next weekend. So why not learn how to DJ yourself to bring this magic into your own home?

The first thing you're going to have to understand is what a DJ actually does up there behind the decks, which is something Phil Morse, Founder and CEO of leading online DJ school Digital DJ Tips, breaks down in this exclusive extract from his book Rock the Dancefloor!

In my long career as a professional DJ, I’ve dealt with all types of people begging to be in the DJ booth with me. From old friends wanting to escape the packed dancefloor for a bit, to people looking for somewhere to dance where they would be seen more by everyone else, to other DJs wanting to chat or – worse – look through my music, there always seemed to be someone keen on joining me.

While I was generally pretty harsh on people who, as I saw it, wanted to invade my workspace, there was a certain type for whom I often caved in. They were the people who used to approach the booth and ask quietly, ‘Do you mind if I come in and watch what you’re doing for a bit? I won’t say anything, or get in your way...’

The physical movements, the actual process of DJing, are both a mystery and a fascination to those who don’t yet know the sequence of steps. The good news is that the steps are remarkably similar no matter what DJ gear is involved. It’s like driving: sure, driving a small city car is different to driving a luxury automatic SUV, which is different to driving a container truck, but the similarities far outweigh the differences.

Remember your first ever driving lesson, where clutch and hand brake and accelerator and ignition and steering wheel and indicators all blurred into one unknowable mess, only to slowly make sense as you had them all explained to you methodically and took your first spin around the block? This article is the DJ version of that. Happy driving...

Step-by-step:

1. Find and load the next tune. Get the tune you want to play next onto an unused deck, making sure that deck is not live (i.e. its faders are ‘closed’, meaning the volume is off). Route that tune’s audio to your headphones by pressing its ‘Pre-fader listen’, ‘Headphones’ or ‘Cue’ button.

2. Prepare the tune for playing. That means setting the channel gain so the tune isn’t too quiet, or distorting; checking its EQ (to make sure there’s not too much or too little bass, and it doesn’t sound too muddy or harsh, for example); getting its tempo right; and picking the place you want to play it from, cueing it up at that point (usually a downbeat or what I call a ‘one beat’, which just means the first significant beat of a section).

3. Test the transition. This is like a dress rehearsal for the transition you’ll be doing for real soon enough. Waiting until a good place in the current track, you get the tune playing. Then, with one ear listening to the speakers or booth monitors (that are playing what the audience is hearing), and the other ear listening to your headphones (that are playing the new tune privately), you make any small adjustments to track speed (or ‘tempo’), while at the same time deciding for sure whether you’ve made the right choice of tune. If not, you go back to step one and try again with something else.

4. Begin the transition. Returning the track to your chosen ‘in’ or ‘cue’ point, you start it playing over the top of the current track, effectively repeating step three, but for the final ‘real’ time.

5. Make the new track live. This means turning its faders up so your audience can now hear it too. This could be at exactly the same time as the previous stage, or it could be a few beats, bars or a whole musical phrase or two later, with you monitoring in your headphones in the meantime.

6. Perform the transition. Depending on the type of transition you’re doing, here’s where you manage the two tunes as they play together, using the faders and EQ controls of one or both of them to move your audience’s attention from one tune to the next. When beatmixing, this stage can go on for several musical phrases; with many types of mixes, it is short, and for several popular types, it is non-existent (when you cut straight from one tune to the next).

7. Stop the outgoing track playing. When the transition is totally over, you stop the old tune playing. Its deck is now the unused deck.

8. Return to step one.

Just like driving a car, it’s not actually the steps themselves but how smoothly you enact them that really counts here. Now you have a sense of the overall sequence of DJing track to track, but to progress further you’ll have to look at all the things you need to know to do the above successfully, but for now you should be able to finally understand what a DJ actually does.