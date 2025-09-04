Three drawers are better than one - and they make for the largest overall capacity on the market | Cuisinart

With three drawers, a 13.6L capacity and a hefty discount, the Cuisinart Tri Zone is one of the biggest air fryers you can buy

Not that it's ever happened to me, but in case you've ever found your dual-drawer air fryer a bit short on capacity, this might be right up your street.

It's the Cuisinart Tri Zone, and it has an absolutely monstrous 13.6-litre capacity over three, yes, three drawers.

To put that into perspective, unless you move towards flip-down oven-style air fryers, that's about as big as it gets in the domestic cooking world. Usually, 10 litres is about the limit.

And the best bit is, it's on offer at the moment - you can get one for just £142.49 thanks to a 29% discount on Amazon - that's getting on for £100 cheaper than the Ninja Foodi Max, which has a paltry 9.5 litres of capacity.

The bottom drawer doesn't actually have an air fry function - but it's still very useful because it syncs up with the main two drawers | Cuisinart

The space is split across two 4.5-litre drawers, and a massive five-litre flat drawer at the base.

For some people, this flat drawer will be all you'll need, because it can swallow up a small pizza, it can bake a cake, or it can take a hefty portion of chips.

But then you still have two other drawers on the go for, say, meat and veg. And each one of these drawers has a window. All air fryers should have windows, in my opinion.

Truth be told, the bottom drawer works like a conventional oven rather than an air fryer, so it takes longer to roast or bake things, but there's a huge space-saving benefit to be had and, importantly, all three drawers can be controlled independently, or matched up to ensure everything's ready at the same time.

Cuisinart’s air fryers are also PFAS-free, which means the air fryer’s coating avoids the “forever chemicals” linked to health and environmental concerns .

The parts aren't as easy to clean as some air fryers - but thankfully they handle a dishwasher very well | Cuisinart

It sounds like the perfect recipe then, right? Well, it's not perfect. The instruction manual is pretty awful, it does take longer to cook things in the dual baskets than I've found with other air fryers, and it's not as easy to clean as some I've tested.

But there's a joy to being able to cook so many things in one appliance, and that's obviously its key strength.