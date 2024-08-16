Aldi Specialbuys event for Back to Nursery and Toddler Bedroom | Aldi UK

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kit out your toddler’s bedroom and get ready for nursery with these Aldi Specialbuys set to hit the middle aisle next week.

Get ready for autumn and stock up on nursery essentials from Thursday (August 22).

These Lily & Dan Dungarees (£6.99) are great for rainy days as they’re waterproof and windproof, and have a decorative reflective print. They come in blue, yellow or pink, and in ages 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6.

Pick up raincoats and waterproof dungarees in the Aldi middle aisle | Aldi UK

Another great buy on the middle aisle is the Lily & Dan Raincoat (£6.99). Again, it’s waterproof and wind resistant so great for those wet autumn days. You can pick from four designs; duck, unicorn, blue dino or yellow dino, and its available in ages 1-2, 3-4 or 5-6 years.

Pair this with these Children's Wellingtons (£6.49) which come in blue, yellow or pink, or you can buy a Peppa Pig or George pair - perfect for splashing in puddles at nursery or preschool. You’ll also want to pick up these Children's Character Welly Socks (£2.99), ideal for welly boots and featuring Peppa Pig or George.

Toddler bed linen sets | Aldi UK

There’s also a toddler bedroom event from Sunday (August 25), and you can pick up a Little Slumbers Single 7.5 Duvet (£9.99) to keep your toddler warm on chilly nights (suitable for children aged three and above), as well as an Anti-Allergy Toddler Pillow (£3.49).

There’s a great selection of Lily & Dan Toddler Duvet Sets (£6.99) which includes a duvet and pillow cover and designs include a bear, dinosaur, unicorn and rainbow set. Buy the matching Lily & Dan Toddler Sheets too (£6.99) for a pack of two.

Toy storage baskets to brighten up your child's bedroom | Aldi UK

These Children's Rope Storage Baskets (£4.99) will make a great addition to your child’s bedroom as a place to store toys, and they again come in a choice of bear, dino, unicorn or rainbow so you can match with your bed linen.

This Kirkton House Chindi Rug (£7.99) brings a bit of style and can be used as a playmat as it’s soft and hardwearing. It comes in black and cream or blue and white, so fits most colour schemes.