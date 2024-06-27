This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Today's round-up of daily deals includes one of the best smartphones out there, and a top-spec Shark vacuum

Today's daily deal includes big savings on a 43" 4K smart TV, a heavily discounted Shark vacuum cleaner, and a superb smartphone deal.

Each day our consumer technology expert Gareth Butterfield is fishing out the bargains from Amazon's millions of products, to highlight the deals you might want to invest in.

From popular brands to the latest gadgets, we'll aim to bring you the best deals as and when they pop up.

Unlike the deals coming up on Amazon Prime Day next month, you won't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these offers, but there is a free trial if you want to test out the fast delivery, TV and film services and more for 30 days.

Remember, these are limited-time deals, so they won't hang around for long.

Was: £999, now £699 - saving: 30%

The Google Pixel 8 Pro | Amazon

Arguably one of the best Android handsets out there right now, Google's flagship has been on the market for a while, and rumours of its successor are becoming rife.

So perhaps that's why we're starting to see the current model so heavily discounted - with a new version tipped to be launched in the autumn.

But what a lot of phone for the money. One of the best cameras in the business, a 120hz display, and all the latest Google software tech bundled in, including its suite of AI tools.

If you fancy it, you can sweeten this deal even further by bundling in the latest Pixel Watch, bringing the combined price down from £1,338 to £898.

Was £269.99, now £169 - saving 37%

The Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner | Amazon

When it comes to household cleaning tech, Shark gets things so right. Sensibly-priced, but feature-rich vacuums with plenty of power, pet hair functionality, and versatile accessory ranges are its specialism.

And this NZ690UKT model includes all the standard Shark trickery you'll need to do a fine job on your floors.

This special limited-time price gets you the more desirable rose gold model, with a free pet tool. Go for other colours or select vacuum only and the deal disappears, so choose carefully.

Was £549.99, now £349.99 - saving 36%

Amazon's Fire TV | Amazon

Amazon's own-brand TVs are becoming justifiably popular, and they're top performers. I should know, I've got one in my bedroom.

The price of this 43-inch Omni QLED series leapt out at me because it's got such a lot of features for the money. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Alexa support and one of the best operating systems out there make this a worthy contender for anyone's TV-buying considerations.

I realise 43 inches isn't all that big nowadays, but it will suit smaller rooms, and there are some decent deals on bigger versions too, including £449.99 for a 50-inch and £799.99 for a monster 65".

Was £189.98, now £139.99 - saving 26%

The Ring Video Doorbell | Amazon

We're expecting Amazon's branded products to see some very impressive discounts during Prime Day, but in case you're not a Prime member, or if you really can't wait, this might be a good time to snap up a video doorbell for a great price.

Ring is one of the first brands you'll think of if you're in the market for a video doorbell, and this set offers the all-important Ring Chime kit with it, so you don't have to rely on smart speakers or your smartphone to hear it.