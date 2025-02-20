Amazon deal knocks an incredible £800 off this flagship Roomba robot vacuum

Roomba's Combo 10 Max usually costs £1,399 - but we’ve found it for half that price | iRobot

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for iRobot’s latest and most high-tech Roomba robot vacuum

If you want the best Roomba money can buy, this is it. It's a £1,400 technical wonder, with a retractable mop, self-emptying base station, and a mop washing system.

And the price we've spotted it at on Amazon is quite remarkable. Thanks to a limited-time deal it's now down to £699. That's half its original £1,399 price. And that's £100 cheaper than it was during the crazy Black Friday season.

It's called the Roomba Combo 10 Max, and it builds on the template of the Combo J9+, but adding in a washing station in its dock.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max base station empties the vacuum, then washes and dries the mop | iRobot

This means the retractable mop gets treated to an automatic hose down at the end of a cleaning run, before being air dried ready for the next outing.

Of course, the base station also empties the robot's dust container and refills its on-board cleaning fluid reservoir, but adding the mop-cleaning function takes away yet another manual task.

This really is an incredible price for a top-spec Roomba which, don't forget, has all the clever iRobot navigation and obstacle avoidance technology built in. Arguably the best systems in the business.