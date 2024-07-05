Some mini heroes to take on your holidays | Third party

You’re off on your summer holidays but luggage space is tight, so you want to make sure you don’t overdo it with the toiletries. These mini travel products will cover all your beauty needs without taking up too much valuable space in your suitcase.

First of all, you’ll need sun cream if you’re jetting off somewhere hot and sunny. Look no further than The Soltan Family Essentials Travel Pack, which been designed as an easy holiday solution for families.

It includes a sun cream for kids with SPF50+ in a 50ml container, alongside the same high-protection formula for adults in both SPF30 and SPF50+. There’s also a 50ml after-sun lotion, perfect to soothe skin after too much sun. You can pick up this pack from Boots for £10.

For serious space-saving, you could try the resa 3-in-1 Travel Bar (£5 down from £8) from grüum.

This bar is made from lavender, tea tree and coconut oil and works as a hand soap, shampoo and body wash all in one. It has great reviews, with one recent shopper saying: “My go to option when I’m travelling. This bar has been to places as diverse as Jordan and Lundy. An excellent fallback if the hotel has inadequate supplies and a fantastic shampoo and soap in its own right.”

grüum also has a great range of shampoo and conditioner bars to suit everyone, so it’s worth having a look and seeing what suits your needs.

Pack Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 15ml (£14) from Look Fantastic for an instant hydration boost for dried out skin.

This is your mini-hero to protect your skin from becoming dehydrated during the flights and for a moisture boost after a long day in the sun. This product suits all skin types and comes in the perfect travel-size pot for your summer break.

This mini version of the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Mist (£19.20 down from £24) from Beauty Bay is the only scent you’ll need to pack. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a vanilla and salted caramel hair and body perfume spray and inspired by the beaches of Brazil - so perfect for your sun-soaked getaway.

One recent review said: “It smells like a tropical getaway in a bottle. Think warm beaches, sun, and a touch of sweet, nutty goodness. It’s perfect for that summer vibe or whenever you want to feel like you’re on vacation.“

Pop one in your virtual basket, you won’t regret it.

We’re all about bars when it comes to travel - they don’t take up much space, they’re good for the planet and more and more brands are creating new bar-based products.

This Hydrating Cleanser Bar is a great facial cleansing option from popular skincare brand CeraVe. It’s gentle and it includes hydrochloric acid to give your skin the hydration boost it needs - so it’s a great way to look after your skin on holiday without bringing all your products for your usual 10-step routine! You can pick up the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar for £11.98 on Amazon.

And for those last few bits, Boots is doing a 3 for 2 deal on its travel minis, so you can pick up toothpaste, anti-bac or even a mini frizz-ease bottle to help your hair against the humidity.