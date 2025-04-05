The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 is smaller and lighter than its predecessor, but still a bulky unit | Bluett

The Bluetti Elite 200 V2 is a serious contender for home backup or outdoor use, thanks to its powerful output, solar support and sharp sale price.

Just in case you've been hunting around for a portable power station that can power everything in your house, this might just be the one to go for.

It's the Bluetti Elite 200 V2, and it's the latest in a fairly long line of 2kWh units that can provide all the power you need whether you're out camping, working with power tools off grid, or if you just have a problem with power cuts and need a home backup battery.

The specs are impressive. It has a 2,073.6Wh LFP battery, an inverter that can happily handle a 2,600w output with a massive 3,900w lifting mode, and it can charge to 80% in just over an hour.

What's even more impressive, though, is the price. It's currently on sale at £999. And even if you can't catch the sale, it's £1,399.

It has more than enough power for a trip out in the great outdoors | Bluetti

Of course, that is a lot of money, but if you're shopping around for a unit this size, you'll know it's actually very good value.

Let's put it into perspective with some simple comparisons. The two main rival brands are EcoFlow and Jackery, and they each have some competitors.

First up, EcoFlow, has its Delta 2 Max. It's expected to be superseded soon by the Delta 3 Max, but the current model has a similarly-sized 2,048Wh LFP battery and an inverter that handles 2,400w with a surge mode of 4,800w - but a more realistically usable X-Boost mode with 3,000w.

This means it falls short in every aspect, despite the fact it costs £1,599 (currently £1,299 on offer).

It's a shame the UK version only has two AC sockets, but the other ports are very useful | Bluetti

In reality, the EcoFlow does charge up a little quicker, it's a less cumbersome shape, it has more AC sockets, it's slightly lighter and the EcoFlow app is better than Bluetti's. But especially when you take the price into account, the Bluetti wins.

Then there's the new Jackery 2000 V2. It currently costs £1,399 but has a 2,042Wh LiFePO4 battery, but only a 2,200w output with a surge of 4,400w.

It might sound like the Bluetti wins hands down, but the Jackery is easier to carry, quite a bit lighter, and it has a shorter recharge time.

However, that's not the full story. Because the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 has a 6,000 charging cycle lifespan over the Jackery's 4,000 (the EcoFlow has 3,000) a standard five-year warranty, and it can take a greater load from solar panels - up to 1,000 watts.

The 2,073.6Wh battery can last for days off grid | Bluetti

And, it's important I remind you at this point, that the Bluetti can be bought for £999, £300 cheaper than the EcoFlow and £400 cheaper than the Jackery.

I'd also fancy the Bluetti's chances in an impact or on a rainy day, because it feels more robust and the clarity of the LED display is arguably better than the Jackery's.

Ultimately, though, it'll come down to personal preference. In truth, they're all great performers, and it'll be interesting to see if EcoFlow's Delta 3 Max will make a dent on any of the Bluetti's specs.

It's the keen pricing that makes the Elite 200 V2 stand out though. Setting aside some of the more minor brands, this is terrific value for a power station that can be used a genuine home backup system.

It's a shame it's not expandable (the EcoFlow is) and it's a shame there are only two AC ports on the UK version, and it is still quite a large unit when compared to the other two (especially the Jackery) but it does everything it's supposed to do really well, really reliably, and for a great price.