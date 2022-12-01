Delicious, delightful, unexpected - here are our favourite new drinks to enjoy this Christmas

Christmas drinks: best alcohol gifts, including spirits and wines

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For many of us, Christmas is a time to enjoy a handsome tipple or two. Some of us will be restocking our drinks cabinets in anticipation of a wee dram on a winter’s evening, or looking to ensure we have lovely bottles on hand to gift to those we love. But while a handy bottle of Bailey’s may never go astray - called, as it is by some, Christmas milk (£21 at Tesco’s just now), sometimes you’re after something a little more special. Be it for you - wanting to ring in the festive season with a new drop of splosh - or as a present - this is the time to indulge in a different drink.

We’ve got you. From spectacular rums, to wines to lift the mood of even the weariest soul, to smoky bourbon - here are the Christmas spirits that will truly make you feel jolly. Of course - enjoy them responsibly, please.

Oh - and a note. You may be tempted to buy a whisky lover ‘whisky stones’ - stones that go into the freezer, allowing drinkers to cool their dram without diluting it. In our not inconsiderable experience, this is a poor idea. Nobody we know who is an avid whisky fan uses the whisky stones they have been gifted - and most of them have been gifted several sets. Maybe this is anathema but we’d avoid them as a purchase unless you enjoy seeing your gift head straight to a charity shop.

Tidal Rum rum cocktails £34.45 Buy now Buy now An intriguing little number, ideal, we found, for building cocktails - especially a Daiquiri or Mary Pickford. Tidal Rum is manufactured in Jersey, though it’s built from a blend of rums distilled in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and the Dominican Republic. If that makes it sound busy, well, you may be a blend-snob (no shame: we all have our preferences). For our money, we found this tipple to be super smooth with a ticklish saline finish which really comes through in mixed drinks. It’s suffused with “oak-smoked pepper dulse seaweed foraged from the tides of Jersey” which, in layman’s terms, just makes it a touch smoky on the back of the palate. So, grab your Tidal, some limes, and some sugar, channel your inner Hemingway and fix a Daiquiri (though he omitted the sugar - Papa Doble was diabetic) for a Merry Christmas indeed. Just remember the sage words of Charles H Baker in the superlative Gentleman’s Companion, and go easy on the sugar: “a too sweet Daiquiri is like a lovely lady with too much perfume”.

Champagne Piaff Brut a holiday champers £63.78 Buy now Buy now “My only regret in life is that I didn’t drink enough Champagne.” Thus spake John Maynard Keynes, perhaps hoping his economic theory that the government should intervene when public demand for a commodity drops extended to a gubernatorial Fizz Stimulus Package. For our part, we intend on not sharing Keynes’ regret. Champagne Piaff Brut, then, provides an excellent option for quaffing on Christmas. Yes, the price tag is one at odds with a cost of living crisis. If you need a more affordable bubbly, we have a gallery of sub £35 drops - or hit up a cremant, which is made according to méthode champenoise but without the price tag that comes from being from the Champagne region. But the Piaff - yes, this is worth your pounds, and attention. A blend of 30% Pinot Meunier, 35% Pinot Noir & 35% Chardonnay, it has a creamy, frothy mousse, suitably decadent for celebrations. There’s a hint of vanilla brioche and light notes of apple and pear, just a touch of lemon-y acidity. It slides down like an ill-judged metaphor and sets one in a delighfully carefree mood. We love it.

Monkey Shoulder Ginger Monkey Cocktail Bundle - Blended Malt Scotch Whisky & Fever Tree Ginger Ale £31.00 Buy now Buy now To paraphrase the Pixies, drink this monkey and you’re gone to heaven. Cocktail crafting is one of those skills that is often shrouded in a - forgive us - needlessly pretentious air of mystery, presented as a hallowed art perfected by an elite few when it’s usually little more than mixing two parts this to one part that with a dash of the other and a garnish. That said, if you’re a true home cocktail neophyte, whisky and ginger ale, we maintain, is the easiest combination to get right (yes, even above a G’n’T) - ice, a double of whisky, top with ginger ale, garnish with a lime wedge. And Monkey Shoulder is a fabulous wee dram to do it with. It’s a very suppable whisky - smoky oakiness on the nose, then a smooth, malty sweetness and a hint of citrus. The sweet zing of the Fever Tree ginger ale makes a cocktail even whisky deniers will enjoy - warming and refreshing. A thoughtful gift set for a cocktail newbie.

Nyetimber Classic Cuvee £28.00 Buy now Buy now Between Boris Johnson’s ceaseless lying and Liz Truss’ frankly almost impressive ability to self-immolate in less time that it takes for a banana to turn, England didn’t cover itself in glory this year - it’s global standing is not too high. We posit, however, if enough people could pour some Nyetimber Classic Cuvee (crafted in the South of England) down their gullets, the world would once again realise the majesty the tiny nation is capable of. Forget any antiquated notions about the English not being able to produce wine: we prefer this sparkling delight, made from champagne grapes, chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier, to Bollinger - and we’re awful fond of bolly. Crafted in the méthode champenoise, it starts with a bright flash of acidity - as Aldous Huxley put it, “like an apple peeled with a steel knife”. But that sharp opening softens to a ripe, lingering taste, at once intense and delicate, ideal for if you are planning on idling your way through multiple bottles. Forget Shakespeare - this is one of England’s greatest contributions to the world.

Funkin’ Nitro Cocktails travelling to Christmas fetes £2.00 Buy now Buy now We are sniffy about prefab cocktails, believing, as it were, that it is only the work of moments to make a decent cocktail yourself, so why plump for a synthetic tasting, inferior alternative? That said, there are times you may want to make like Diane Abbott and enjoy a cheeky train mojito - and we applaud you. For those occasions, or when you frankly can’t be bothered, Funkin’ Nitro Cocktails are the RTD drinks to reach for. Why? Firstly, they’re absolutely the best at replicating the balance that you get in a well mixed drink, with sweet, sour, sharpness and booze all at the right levels (most prefab cocktails are just too sweet). Secondly, they’re infused with nitrogen which is released when the can is cracked to give the drink a smooth, velvety texture. We confess we ploughed our way through quite a few Pina Coladas very merrily on a recent train trip to London. But then we’ve always been politically minded.

Inverroche Classic Gin gin lovers £52.00 Buy now Buy now Richard Godwin (whose book, The Spirits, is the single most enjoyable mixology book on the market - it can be read like a novel. One that will get you thoroughly, delectably, hammered) calls gin “London’s great contribution to regret.” While we’re tickled by Godwin’s characteristic droll patter, we would also argue that you will never regret fixing yourself a G&T using Inverroche as your G - though perhaps that’s because it’s manufactured in South Africa. Inverroche Classic Gin may have been crafted to satisfy our desire for a tipple that is ideally balanced - not boring, just clean and smooth. With a piney juniper and earthy botanical underpining, a hint of citrus lifts this easy to drink gin, a pleasingly floral, crisp drink when supped neat. As we said, we adore this in a G&T - it sings of that bright citrus splash, a judicious degree of juniper, and a little bit of spice (cardamom and cassia) to add depth. Delicate but not dull. Highly commended.

The Lost Explorer Tobalá Mezcal, 42% a smoky mezcal £104.00 Buy now Buy now As with most spirits, the price of tequila and mezcal can get very high, with the factors contributing to price usually down to rarity of ingredients and time. The Lost Explorer has three mezcals on the market, each named after the variety of agave used to make them. Espadín uses agaves aged 8 years and costs around £60; Tobalá uses rarer 10 year old wild agaves and costs over £100; and Salmiana, costing nearly £140, features a much less well known variety which is harvested at 12 years. Lost Exporer’s Salmiana is harder to get hold of so we suggest you turn to Tobalá for some neat sipping action. It’s full of character, with the freshness underpinned by rustic notes of wood, leather and tobacco. We also detected some hints of sweet, smoky vanilla and a slight burst of orange juice but, as with expensive Scotch whisky, every drinker will discover their own flavours within each sip.

Santa Teresa 1796 Rum a sipping rum £ Discerning rum lovers will often turn to Barbados, Cuba or Jamaica for a premium expression of the sunshine spirit. But this solera rum from Venezuela is absolutely worth your time. The solera method is usually used in the production of sherry, where a mixture of different aged iterations of the same drink are blended together to aid oxidisation and create a consistently excellent drop. The results, in the case of Santa Teresa Rum, are delectable. With hints of vanilla, chocolate - leather on the nose, and a slight hint of nose, this is a smooth, satisfying sipping rum. Enjoy neat. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now