The EuroMillions jackpot has rolled over again after no winner was drawn on Tuesday night – meaning the £208 million top prize is still up for grabs in the next National Lottery draw this Friday the 13th. It’s one of the biggest jackpots in UK history, and it’s happening on the most superstitious date of the year.

The EuroMillions jackpot is now at its maximum cap of £208 million. If no one matches all the numbers on Friday, the full amount will start to roll down into the lower prize tiers – making this one of the highest-value draws the game has ever seen.

Right now, a Wowcher EuroMillions deal is trending across the UK. For just £9, you get 500 National Lottery syndicate entries and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets – a 74 percent saving on the standard price.

The tickets are real entries into the National Lottery EuroMillions draw, managed through the You Play We Play syndicate platform. Any winnings are shared between syndicate members, and the tickets still contribute to UK charitable causes.

This Wowcher EuroMillions deal gives you far more entries for less money. It also includes 500 entries into the Millionaire Maker raffle, which guarantees UK winners every draw.

With the £208 million jackpot capped and the draw falling on Friday the 13th, this could be the best-value lottery opportunity of the year.

