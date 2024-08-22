For sale: Detached rural village show home including bespoke furniture near York hits the market for £600,000
Leeds-based housebuilder Thomas Alexander Homes has announced one of its The Westminster properties is hitting the market.
A large detached home with a private driveway and 1,426 square feet of living space, The Westminster features two reception rooms, a spacious lounge, a kitchen/living area with bi-fold doors leading to the exterior of the property and a separate dining room to the ground floor.
To the first floor are three bedrooms - one with ensuite - a large family bathroom and a study/home office. The Westminster is completed by an integral garage and a professionally landscaped garden with outdoor furniture.
Designed by interior designer Suzanne Webster, The Westminster highlights of the show home include panelling supplied by The English Panelling Company, a Colefax and Fowler wall covering in the dining room, textural wallpapers and murals.
For £600,000 buyers would be getting more than a home to move into, as the home is sold as seen.
This means The Westminster includes the bespoke sofas in the kitchen and living room, dining chairs with bespoke Vanessa Arbuthnott upholstery and a range of bespoke cushions and lamps, plus more, all included.
A number of optional upgrades are also included, such as Hammonds hinged or sliding wardrobes, a Bosch single oven, a five-burner induction hob, a Bosch combi oven, quartz worktops and upgraded underlay.
Gemma Bateman, Head of Sales and Marketing at Thomas Alexander Homes, said: "We're looking forward to releasing our Manor Gardens show home for sale on Friday, September 6th, as we believe it represents an incredible opportunity for someone to purchase a top-of-the-range family home in a stunning location, with the added bonus of it coming fully furnished and looking exquisite thanks to the interior design skills of Suzi Webster and her team.
"From the high-quality features and fittings inside the house to the beautiful garden, garden furniture and fabulous views overlooking green spaces outside, this stunning show home's new owners will find it is ready for them to begin enjoying from the moment they first step inside.
"And with its easy access to some of Yorkshire's best educational facilities and most popular conurbations, we're sure they will want to stay for many years to come."
A development comprising 28 contemporary two, three and four-bedroom properties, Manor Gardens features outstanding views of the area's world-renowned countryside and excellent transport links.
It is situated within easy reach of the cities of York and Leeds, as well as the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, and local amenities including award-winning pubs and restaurants, supermarkets, sports clubs, schools and colleges