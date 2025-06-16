Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

If your mobile contract has ended, you could be wasting hundreds of pounds a year – here’s the quick fix that could slash your bill to just £5 a month.

Thousands of people are still paying full-price mobile bills even after their contracts have ended – and it’s costing them hundreds of pounds a year. But switching to a new deal could cut your payments to as little as £5 a month in minutes.

If your mobile phone contract has expired and you haven’t taken action, chances are you’re still being charged for a handset you already own. That’s because a typical contract includes two parts: the cost of the phone, and the cost of your monthly data allowance.

Once the minimum term ends, most networks move you onto a rolling monthly contract – but they don’t stop charging for the phone. That means you’re paying well over the odds unless you take action.

Check now to see if your contract has expired

For example, Sky Mobile currently offers the iPhone 16 Pro Max on a £35 monthly plan for the handset, plus extra for data. But after 24 months, that £35 charge continues – even though you’ve paid off the phone.

You’ve got two options: either upgrade and start a new contract (often trading in your old handset for a discount), or, if you’re happy with your current phone, switch to a SIM-only plan and slash your monthly bills. Smarty and Lebara are just two of the standout options, and both operate on major UK networks.